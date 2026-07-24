GodCognition Elevated Impact TV Tell-A-Vision

GodCognition Launches to Help Humanity Grow Alongside Artificial Intelligence

We believe the future of AI should be guided not only by intelligence, but also by wisdom, compassion, ethics, and purpose.” — Kris Kosciusko

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GodCognition Launches and Extends Invitation to Dr. Joe Dispenza to Help Build Wisdom-Centered Artificial Intelligence.New initiative seeks early partners to preserve faith traditions, ethical principles, and moral values while developing AI for every major faith tradition.GodCognition today announced its official launch as a wisdom-centered, faith-programmed artificial intelligence initiative dedicated to helping humanity grow alongside artificial intelligence with greater wisdom, ethics, compassion, and purpose.As part of its launch, GodCognition is extending an invitation to internationally recognized author, researcher, and speaker Dr. Joe Dispenza to help build the next generation of wisdom-centered artificial intelligence. The invitation accompanies a video message outlining GodCognition's vision for preserving faith traditions, ethical principles, and moral values while developing artificial intelligence that serves humanity with responsibility, compassion, and purpose. Dr. Dispenza's work in neuroscience , personal transformation, and helping people rewire habitual patterns of thinking has inspired millions around the world. GodCognition believes those principles are increasingly important as artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday life.GodCognition introduces a wisdom-centered framework designed to help people pause, reflect, and make better decisions by considering every thought, question, and choice through the lens of unconditional love, compassion, wisdom, truth, and purpose. While metacognition teaches people to think about their thinking, GodCognition offers an easier entry into metacognition by providing a practical framework that helps people step outside their immediate perspective before they respond, decide, or act.Currently in beta testing, GodCognition is developing dedicated, faith-programmed AI for every major faith tradition. Rather than offering one generic AI experience, each platform is designed to reflect its own sacred texts, trusted teachings, prayers, traditions, educational resources, music, poetry, and values. The vision also extends to churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, ministries, and faith-based organizations. Each community will be able to have its own custom AI programmed with its sermons, teachings, educational materials, ministries, history, and mission, making trusted guidance available whenever it is needed.GodCognition is not a religion, denomination, or belief system, nor is it intended to replace churches, spiritual leaders, or faith communities. Its purpose is to strengthen them by making faith more accessible in everyday life while preserving the wisdom, ethics, and values that have guided generations. People will continue asking AI questions about relationships, parenting, careers, finances, leadership, health, grief, forgiveness, conflict, and purpose. GodCognition does not seek to change the questions people ask AI. It changes the framework through which those questions are explored by helping people reflect with greater wisdom while remaining grounded in their own faith tradition.GodCognition is actively seeking early partners who share its vision of preserving faith traditions, ethical principles, and moral values as artificial intelligence continues to reshape society. The organization welcomes conversations with faith leaders, churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, ministries, educators, researchers, neuroscientists, ethicists, technologists, healthcare professionals, philanthropists, investors, and mission-aligned organizations interested in helping build ethical, faith-programmed artificial intelligence that respects every major faith tradition while helping humanity flourish.As part of the GodCognition ecosystem, Elevated Impact TV serves as the organization's official media platform, producing interviews, documentaries, and original programming focused on faith, artificial intelligence, leadership, neuroscience, ethics, philanthropy, business, health, and human potential. Through conversations with thought leaders, innovators, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and changemakers, Elevated Impact TV exists to inspire people to think differently, lead with purpose, and create lasting impact.The network will also introduce original programming, including The Biggest Donors, a series that celebrates generosity by making nonprofits the stars and donors the heroes, inspiring individuals, businesses, and communities to transform lives through giving. Learn more and watch upcoming programming at ElevatedImpactTV.com."Artificial intelligence is evolving rapidly," said Kris Kosciusko, Executive Producer. "Our responsibility is to ensure humanity evolves with it. We believe the future of AI should be guided not only by intelligence, but also by wisdom, compassion, ethics, and purpose."About GodCognitionGodCognition is a wisdom-centered, faith-programmed artificial intelligence initiative dedicated to helping humanity grow alongside artificial intelligence with greater wisdom, compassion, truth, ethics, and purpose. Currently in beta testing, the platform is developing dedicated AI experiences for every major faith tradition, as well as custom AI solutions for churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, ministries, and faith-based organizations.The GodCognition ecosystem also includes Elevated Impact TV, its official media platform, created to amplify conversations and stories that inspire human flourishing through faith, leadership, innovation, generosity, ethics, and purpose.For more information, visit GodCognition.com

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