Local 3809 Launches "Save Big Spring" Campaign, Urges Officials to Fight FCI Big Spring Closure

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After years of service in law enforcement, we've just been abandoned like we never mattered.” — FCI Big Spring Officer

BIG SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local 3809, which represents correctional officers and staff at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Big Spring, today launched SaveBigSpring.com , a new website and email campaign urging local and state elected officials to press Congress and the Bureau of Prisons to stop the facility's closure.The Bureau of Prisons plans to permanently close FCI Big Spring and its satellite camp by March 31, 2027, eliminating 238 federal jobs through a Reduction in Force. FCI Big Spring has served West Texas since 1979 and is one of Howard County's largest employers. Local 3809 says the closure would affect roughly 1,500 people connected to the institution, including about 600 children and 900 family members who would feel an immediate loss of income."I hate that this rushed and impractical decision was made by individuals who have never even visited our institution," said one FCI Big Spring officer quoted on the campaign site. "After years of service in law enforcement, we've just been abandoned like we never mattered."City and county leaders have formed a transition task group to assess the impact, and community leaders have asked Congress and the Bureau of Prisons to review the decision before it becomes final.Local 3809 is asking residents of Howard County and across Texas to visit the Save Big Spring website and email their local and state elected officials to stop the closure and SAVE BIG SPRING.About Local 3809Local 3809 represents correctional officers and other bargaining-unit employees at FCI Big Spring, Texas.

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