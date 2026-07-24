Jyoti World Showcases Integrated Circular Polymer Ecosystem and Recycled Products at GCPRS 2026

Jyoti World Booth at GCPRS 2026, New Delhi Polymer Compounds Injection Molded Recycled (MLP) Material Pallets Recycled (MLP) Material Benches & Fencing

Jyoti World presents custom-engineered polymer compounds and upcycled plastic INFIN™ smart city infrastructure at the New Delhi recycling conclave

Recycling is only the starting line. The real value is engineering recycled materials into high-performance compounds and smart infrastructure that perform reliably throughout their service life.” — Mr. Sharang Ambadkar, Head - Sustainable Solutions

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixty years of manufacturing expertise enable Jyoti World to engineer high-performance polymer compounds and durable INFIN™ smart-city infrastructure from recycled plastics.

At the 3rd Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling & Sustainability (GCPRS 2026), held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Jyoti World Private Limited successfully presented its complete circular manufacturing ecosystem. Exhibiting at Hall 6, Booth No. 51-A, the company demonstrated how six decades of plastics processing expertise can transform recycled polymers into high-performance engineering compounds and durable urban infrastructure.

Driving India’s Circular Economy Goals:

As India's recycling ecosystem evolves under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates, circularity is no longer measured solely by waste collection volumes. True value is generated when post-industrial (PIR) and post-consumer (PCR) waste is engineered to replace virgin materials in demanding industrial applications.

GCPRS 2026 provided a vital platform for recyclers, polymer manufacturers, OEMs, and policymakers to align on sustainable manufacturing. By connecting waste recovery with engineered product performance, Jyoti World helps OEMs meet carbon reduction goals and EPR compliance without compromising product quality.

High-Performance Polymer Compounding Portfolio:

Jyoti World’s engineering polymer portfolio is manufactured entirely in-house using modern twin-screw extrusion technology and rigorous quality control protocols. The compounds support critical applications across electrical systems, automotive systems, appliances, industrial machinery, consumer products, and civic infrastructure. The portfolio features advanced formulations, including:

• Nylon 6 (PA6) & Nylon 66 (PA66): Glass fibre/bead reinforced, heat-stabilized, and flame-retardant (V0) formulations.

• Polycarbonate (PC) & PC/ABS Alloys: High-impact modified, UV-stabilized, and custom-colored grades.

• ABS & PBT Alloys: Mineral-filled, hydrolysis-resistant, and high-rigidity formulations.

To meet varying regulatory and mechanical requirements, all compounding materials are available across three tailored grade tiers:

• Prime Grades: Formulated with 100% virgin engineering resins for extreme-performance applications.

• Hybrid Grades: Scientifically blended virgin and recycled resins that balance sustainability with mechanical integrity.

• Recycled Grades: Formulated from post-industrial (PIR) and post-consumer (PCR) materials to support direct, seamless EPR compliance.

Vertically Integrated Contract Manufacturing:

Jyoti World's integrated manufacturing ecosystem enables seamless coordination between material science, tool design, and final production. The company's capabilities encompass polymer compounding, an in-house tool room, plastic machining, profile extrusion, injection moulding (ranging from 60 to 1,200 Ton capacity), and final product assembly. This integrated approach ensures consistent product quality, accelerates development timelines, and safeguards customer intellectual property.

Upcycling Multi-Layer Plastic Waste - The INFIN™ Infrastructure & Logistics Portfolio:

To demonstrate that recycled plastics can travel the complete value chain into durable end-use products, Jyoti World showcased its expanded INFIN™ sustainable product portfolio. The INFIN™ portfolio proves that recycled plastics, specifically hard-to-recycle Multi-Layer Packaging (MLP) waste can replace traditional wood and metal in long-term applications. Unlike traditional timber or metal, the INFIN™ range is 100% waterproof, rot-free, and highly weather and UV-resistant, delivering an extended service life and eliminating the need for periodic painting, varnishing, or anti-rust treatments.

The showcased INFIN™ range features three core product lines:

• INFIN™ ReBench (With & Without Backrest): Upcycling MLP waste and recycled polymers, these benches are designed for public parks, smart cities, educational campuses, corporate parks, and transit hubs. They provide a 100% weather-proof, rot-free seating solution available in natural wood, carbon, and recycled finishes.

• INFIN™ Re-Pallets: Formulated from recycled engineering polymers and MLP blends, these pallets provide a splinter-free, moisture-resistant, and termite-proof alternative to wooden pallets. They are ideal for industrial warehousing, logistics, automated material handling, and exports.

• INFIN™ Re-Shelters: Built using modular recycled plastic composite panels, these structures are engineered for transit shelters, public amenities, modular utility kiosks, and site offices. They offer corrosion-resistant structural panels, fast modular assembly, and a long outdoor service life.

About Jyoti World Private Limited

Jyoti World Private Limited is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer with sixty years of plastics processing expertise. By bridging the gap between raw waste recovery and engineered product performance, the company delivers high-quality engineering compounds, precision tooling, and finished upcycled plastic products that support India’s circular economy and help OEMs achieve EPR compliance.

For more information on Jyoti World's engineering compounds and contract manufacturing capabilities, please visit www.jyotiworld.com

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