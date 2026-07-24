Jyoti World Showcases Integrated Circular Polymer Ecosystem and Recycled Products at GCPRS 2026

Jyoti World Booth at GCPRS 2026, New Delhi

Jyoti World Booth at GCPRS 2026, New Delhi

Polymer Compounds

Polymer Compounds

Injection Molded Recycled (MLP) Material Pallets

Injection Molded Recycled (MLP) Material Pallets

Recycled (MLP) Material Benches & Fencing

Recycled (MLP) Material Benches & Fencing

Jyoti World presents custom-engineered polymer compounds and upcycled plastic INFIN™ smart city infrastructure at the New Delhi recycling conclave

Recycling is only the starting line. The real value is engineering recycled materials into high-performance compounds and smart infrastructure that perform reliably throughout their service life.”
— Mr. Sharang Ambadkar, Head - Sustainable Solutions

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixty years of manufacturing expertise enable Jyoti World to engineer high-performance polymer compounds and durable INFIN™ smart-city infrastructure from recycled plastics.

At the 3rd Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling & Sustainability (GCPRS 2026), held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Jyoti World Private Limited successfully presented its complete circular manufacturing ecosystem. Exhibiting at Hall 6, Booth No. 51-A, the company demonstrated how six decades of plastics processing expertise can transform recycled polymers into high-performance engineering compounds and durable urban infrastructure.

Driving India’s Circular Economy Goals:
As India's recycling ecosystem evolves under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates, circularity is no longer measured solely by waste collection volumes. True value is generated when post-industrial (PIR) and post-consumer (PCR) waste is engineered to replace virgin materials in demanding industrial applications.

GCPRS 2026 provided a vital platform for recyclers, polymer manufacturers, OEMs, and policymakers to align on sustainable manufacturing. By connecting waste recovery with engineered product performance, Jyoti World helps OEMs meet carbon reduction goals and EPR compliance without compromising product quality.

High-Performance Polymer Compounding Portfolio:
Jyoti World’s engineering polymer portfolio is manufactured entirely in-house using modern twin-screw extrusion technology and rigorous quality control protocols. The compounds support critical applications across electrical systems, automotive systems, appliances, industrial machinery, consumer products, and civic infrastructure. The portfolio features advanced formulations, including:
• Nylon 6 (PA6) & Nylon 66 (PA66): Glass fibre/bead reinforced, heat-stabilized, and flame-retardant (V0) formulations.
• Polycarbonate (PC) & PC/ABS Alloys: High-impact modified, UV-stabilized, and custom-colored grades.
• ABS & PBT Alloys: Mineral-filled, hydrolysis-resistant, and high-rigidity formulations.

To meet varying regulatory and mechanical requirements, all compounding materials are available across three tailored grade tiers:
• Prime Grades: Formulated with 100% virgin engineering resins for extreme-performance applications.
• Hybrid Grades: Scientifically blended virgin and recycled resins that balance sustainability with mechanical integrity.
• Recycled Grades: Formulated from post-industrial (PIR) and post-consumer (PCR) materials to support direct, seamless EPR compliance.

Vertically Integrated Contract Manufacturing:
Jyoti World's integrated manufacturing ecosystem enables seamless coordination between material science, tool design, and final production. The company's capabilities encompass polymer compounding, an in-house tool room, plastic machining, profile extrusion, injection moulding (ranging from 60 to 1,200 Ton capacity), and final product assembly. This integrated approach ensures consistent product quality, accelerates development timelines, and safeguards customer intellectual property.

Upcycling Multi-Layer Plastic Waste - The INFIN™ Infrastructure & Logistics Portfolio:
To demonstrate that recycled plastics can travel the complete value chain into durable end-use products, Jyoti World showcased its expanded INFIN™ sustainable product portfolio. The INFIN™ portfolio proves that recycled plastics, specifically hard-to-recycle Multi-Layer Packaging (MLP) waste can replace traditional wood and metal in long-term applications. Unlike traditional timber or metal, the INFIN™ range is 100% waterproof, rot-free, and highly weather and UV-resistant, delivering an extended service life and eliminating the need for periodic painting, varnishing, or anti-rust treatments.

The showcased INFIN™ range features three core product lines:
• INFIN™ ReBench (With & Without Backrest): Upcycling MLP waste and recycled polymers, these benches are designed for public parks, smart cities, educational campuses, corporate parks, and transit hubs. They provide a 100% weather-proof, rot-free seating solution available in natural wood, carbon, and recycled finishes.
• INFIN™ Re-Pallets: Formulated from recycled engineering polymers and MLP blends, these pallets provide a splinter-free, moisture-resistant, and termite-proof alternative to wooden pallets. They are ideal for industrial warehousing, logistics, automated material handling, and exports.
INFIN™ Re-Shelters: Built using modular recycled plastic composite panels, these structures are engineered for transit shelters, public amenities, modular utility kiosks, and site offices. They offer corrosion-resistant structural panels, fast modular assembly, and a long outdoor service life.

About Jyoti World Private Limited
Jyoti World Private Limited is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer with sixty years of plastics processing expertise. By bridging the gap between raw waste recovery and engineered product performance, the company delivers high-quality engineering compounds, precision tooling, and finished upcycled plastic products that support India’s circular economy and help OEMs achieve EPR compliance.

For more information on Jyoti World's engineering compounds and contract manufacturing capabilities, please visit www.jyotiworld.com

Poorwal Oak
Jyoti World Private Limited
+91 84228 69122
marketing@jyotiworld.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jyoti World Showcases Integrated Circular Polymer Ecosystem and Recycled Products at GCPRS 2026

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Poorwal Oak
Jyoti World Private Limited
+91 84228 69122 marketing@jyotiworld.com
Company/Organization
Jyoti World Private Limited
Survey No.178 1 N 178 1 Paiky 1, Bhramdev Industrial Park, Pardi Paria Road, Village - Khadki, Ta. Pardi, Valsad
Vapi, 396185
India
+91 84228 69122
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Company Name: Jyoti World Private Limited Headquarters: Mumbai, India Manufacturing Facility: Vapi, Gujarat, India Industry: Contract Manufacturing – Plastic Injection Molding & Extrusion Website: www.jyotiworld.com About Us: Established in 1959, Jyoti World Private Limited is a pioneering force in plastic injection molding and extrusion, specializing in high-precision engineered polymer components. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Jyoti World has built a legacy of excellence, serving global markets with advanced polymer solutions for over four decades. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Vapi, Gujarat, operates 50 production lines, ensuring high efficiency, scalability, and precision in every project. Core Expertise: - Metal-to-Plastic Substitution: Industry leader in replacing metal components with high-performance polymer solutions, enhancing product efficiency and reducing costs. - Advanced Polymer Compounding: In-house expertise in material formulation, ensuring optimal mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. - End-to-End Manufacturing Solutions: Comprehensive capabilities from product design, tool room development, molding, and post-molding operations, ensuring seamless execution. - Contract Manufacturing Excellence: Trusted partner for OEMs, offering high-volume, precision-engineered plastic components tailored to industry-specific applications. Industries We Serve: Jyoti World Private Limited caters to a diverse range of industries, ensuring customized solutions for critical applications: - Fluid Engineering: Components for submersible water pumps, filtration systems, and flow control applications. - Electricals & Electronics: High-performance plastic parts for electrical enclosures, connectors, and other electrical parts. - EV Charging Stations & Batteries: Specialized components supporting the clean energy transition and e-mobility solutions. - Carrying Cases & Protective Packaging: Injection-molded carrying cases with custom foam inserts for sensitive equipment protection. Global Presence & Market Expansion Having established a strong footprint in international markets, Jyoti World is now reinforcing its presence in the domestic Indian market. Our expansion into the U.S. and European markets further highlights our commitment to providing world-class solutions to global OEMs. Innovation & Sustainability At Jyoti World, we prioritize sustainable manufacturing by adopting eco-friendly materials, optimizing production processes, and minimizing waste. Our R&D team continuously innovates to develop lightweight, durable, and high-performance polymer solutions that meet evolving industry demands. Excellence in Manufacturing - State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: 50+ high-precision molding and extrusion lines for scalable production. - In-House Tool Room: Ensuring superior mold design and fabrication for high-accuracy components. - Strict Quality Assurance: ISO-certified quality control systems for compliance with international standards. Industry Recognition & Achievements - Pioneering metal-to-plastic conversion for enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness. - Strategic partnerships with leading OEMs across multiple industries. - Participation in global trade fairs, including K 2025 at Messe Düsseldorf, showcasing our innovation on an international platform. Commitment to Excellence: With an unwavering focus on precision, innovation, and customer-centricity, Jyoti World Private Limited continues to redefine the standards of contract manufacturing in plastic injection molding and extrusion. Our legacy of quality, technical expertise, and sustainable practices positions us as a preferred partner for businesses worldwide.

Jyoti World Private Limited

More From This Author
Jyoti World Showcases Integrated Circular Polymer Ecosystem and Recycled Products at GCPRS 2026
India-UK Trade Agreement Opens New Frontiers in Plastic Contract Manufacturing
Hard-to-Recycle Plastic Finds New Life as Durable Public Infrastructure
View All Stories From This Author