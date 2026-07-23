District Leaders Celebrate New Publicly Accessible AED Installation at Ridge Road Community Center

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, officials from the DC Department of General Services (DGS), DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS), the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), SaveStation, and ZOLL, cut the ribbon on the newly installed outdoor Automated External Defibrillator (AED) SaveStation cabinet at Ridge Road Community Center.

Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the SaveStation cabinet houses a ZOLL automated external defibrillator (AED), named in honor of pioneering cardiologist Dr. Paul Zoll, and provides immediate access to lifesaving emergency cardiac care when every second counts. The installation supports Mayor Muriel Bowser's ongoing commitment to improving public safety by increasing access to lifesaving resources in community spaces where residents gather to play, exercise, and recreate.

“In 2024, DGS was instrumental in placing the first donated AED SaveStation Tower at historic Eastern Market, a DGS-owned facility,” said DGS Director Delano Hunter. “Expanding public access to AED’s gives residents and visitors the opportunity to respond quickly during a cardiac emergency and potentially save a life.”

The Ridge Road Community Center installation joins two existing public SaveStation cabinets located at Eastern Market and Banneker Recreation Center.

“At DPR, our recreation centers are more than places to play — they are anchors of community trust," said DPR Director Thennie Freeman. "By installing publicly accessible AEDs at our sites, we are strengthening our bond with the neighborhoods we serve and ensuring that lifesaving technology is available to residents.”

“When someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, every second counts. By performing CPR and using an AED you can save the life of a family, friend, coworker, or neighbor.” said Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr., FEMS, “Using an AED and starting CPR right away can double or even triple a person's chance of survival.”

In addition to the SaveStation cabinets, DGS and FEMS have expanded access to AEDs by installing AED cabinets at five additional DPR recreation centers in August 2025:

Hillcrest Recreation Center

Southeast Tennis and Learning Center

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center

Edgewood Recreation Center

These locations are part of a pilot initiative that will be monitored over the coming months. FEMS will use recreation center activity data, sports participation, and proximity to existing AEDs to help determine future locations for additional installations.

The event also kicked off the Every Second Counts CPR & AED March & Rally, bringing advocates from across the country together to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and the lifesaving importance of CPR and public access to AEDs.