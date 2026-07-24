One Water Systems Highlights Final Weeks of July 2026 Water Filtration Savings Campaign

With only a short time remaining, we're offering meaningful savings, complimentary consultation appointments, and our ELITE 15 system to help families invest in long term water quality for their homes” — Kevin Worsfold , Founder of One Water Systems

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Water Systems is reminding Southern California homeowners that only a limited time remains to take advantage of its July water filtration savings campaign. The campaign features savings on whole house water filtration systems, complimentary consultation appointments, and additional incentives designed to help homeowners improve their home's water quality before the offer period concludes.As part of the Summer 2026 campaign, qualified customers can receive $1,000 off any eligible home water filtration system. The company is also providing an additional $250 discount for the first 25 callers, along with free installation fees, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Homeowners who schedule an appointment during the campaign will also receive a complimentary One Water Systems reusable drinking bottle while supplies last.The campaign highlights One Water Systems' continued commitment to helping families gain access to cleaner, better tasting water through advanced water filtration systems, whole house water filtration, hard water treatment, and professional water testing services.One Water Systems offers the ELITE 15 Whole House Water Filtration System, featuring Salt Free Water Softener technology and Cartridge Free Water Filtration . The system is engineered to help reduce maintenance requirements while delivering reliable water treatment performance throughout the home and is backed by a 15-year limited warranty.During each consultation, One Water Systems evaluates a home's water conditions and discusses treatment options based on the customer's needs. Water testing services help homeowners better understand common water quality concerns and identify appropriate filtration solutions.The July campaign reflects the company's ongoing mission to provide dependable residential water treatment solutions while making advanced filtration technology more accessible to homeowners across Southern California. Availability of incentives, including discounts and complimentary promotional items, may vary and is subject to applicable terms and conditions.About One Water SystemsFounded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a Southern California-based company specializing in whole house water filtration and conditioning systems. With a focus on eco-friendly, maintenance-free technology, the company has earned a reputation for excellence through personalized consultations, professional installations, and outstanding customer care. One Water Systems provides residential water filtration systems, whole house water filtration, water testing, and hard water treatment solutions throughout Southern California. The company's ELITE 15 system combines Salt Free Water Softener technology with Cartridge Free Water Filtration to deliver cleaner water throughout the home while minimizing routine maintenance. One Water Systems is committed to helping homeowners improve water quality through professional consultation, installation, and customer support.Media Contact:One Water Systems760-994-4795info@onewatersystems.comLocal Partner:MyCommunity.Today (MYCT)Tel: 1 877 I Go MYCTEmail: info@mycommunity.today

Salt Free Water Softener | Cartridge Free Water Filtration | Whole House Water Filtration

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