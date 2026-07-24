TouchUp Inc. Brings Compton Tech Week to Douglas Dollarhide Community Center, July 27–31

Compton Tech Week Registration Flyer

Youth ages 14-27 will participate in a immersive weeklong training camp where they will learn skills in various tech fields and hear from industry professionals

Compton Tech Week is about showing our young people that they belong in these rooms — in tech, in innovation, in the future economy — no matter what neighborhood they come from.” — Caryn Brandon, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five-day event features Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, Mattel, N.W.A. founder Alonzo Williams, and a student Hackathon Championship for up to 150 Compton-area youth — registration is free and open nowTouchUp Inc., a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of justice involvement through technology education, will host Compton Tech Week from July 27 to July 31, 2026, at the Douglas Dollarhide Community Center in Compton. Registration is free and open now at comptontechweek.com.The five-day event will serve up to 150 youth from Compton and surrounding communities, rotating through hands-on workshops in software development, hardware development, and entrepreneurship hosted by HackerFund, alongside daily breakfast speaker series, career seminars, and a culminating Hackathon Championship where students pitch original tech solutions to a panel of judges.Confirmed speakers and programming partners for the week include Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, who opens the week Monday morning; the LA County Department of Youth Development; Mattel’s Jourdan Stroman, who leads a Tuesday speaking panel; Makers Hub Compton; SmarterHelp, presenting on EV charger technology; the LA YWCA, hosting a Thursday survivor empowerment session; N.W.A. founder Alonzo Williams, who leads a Thursday session on podcasting and AI; cybersecurity nonprofit GenFinity; and the LA County Library. The week also includes a Thursday afternoon field trip to Intuit Dome, where the LA Clippers will host a panel on careers in tech, and closes Friday afternoon with the Hackathon Championship and a closing awards ceremony.Compton Tech Week is one of five signature TouchUp Inc. programs running during the organization's 2026–27 program year, which together are expected to reach 600 to 800 youth across LA County. TouchUp Inc. has served more than 1,500 youth since 2017, with alumni reporting a 0% recidivism rate.“Compton Tech Week is about showing our young people that they belong in these rooms — in tech, in innovation, in the future economy — no matter what neighborhood they come from,” said Caryn Brandon, CEO of TouchUp Inc. “Every year we come back to Dollarhide, we're reminded that talent is everywhere. What's missing is access, and that's exactly what we're here to close.”Media are invited to attend and are encouraged to coordinate in advance for interviews and b-roll. The strongest opportunities for coverage are Monday morning (Mayor Sharif's opening remarks), Thursday (the Alonzo Williams podcast/AI session, YWCA session, and the Intuit Dome field trip, where the LA Clippers host a careers-in-tech panel), and Friday (the Hackathon Championship and closing awards ceremony).Registration is free and open now to Compton-area youth at comptontechweek.com.Sponsors and community partners interested in supporting Compton Tech Week or TouchUp Inc.'s broader 2026–27 program year can contact TouchUp Inc. directly.About TouchUp Inc.TouchUp Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to “Breaking the Cycle” by connecting justice-involved and at-risk youth to technology education and career pathways in AI, cybersecurity, game design, and digital media. Since 2017, TouchUp Inc. has served more than 1,500 youth with a 0% recidivism rate among program alumni. In the 2026–27 program year, TouchUp Inc. is running five signature programs expected to reach 600–800 youth across LA County. Learn more at www.touchuptech.org

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