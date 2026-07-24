OMNI HOMESTEAD RESORT FILLS FALL GOLF SCHOOL DATES WITH JOHN HUGHES GOLF

Finishing off a successful residency, John Hughes Golf has very limited available dates at Omni Homestead Resort through mid-October.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While its base of operations is near Orlando, Florida, John Hughes Golf regularly conducts golf instruction events at other locations around the country. In the summer and fall of 2026, John Hughes Golf is partnering with the Omni Homestead Resort in Virginia to offer elite coaching to golfers. The program has been very successful, with golf school dates filling up quickly throughout the season.As of late July, only a few dates remain in September and October for visitors to the Omni Homestead Resort to book one-on-one or small group golf schools. Golfers can call John Hughes Golf to inquire about availability and coordinate their stay at the resort, maximizing their experience by improving their golf skills while enjoying the beautiful, expertly designed courses on the property.Omni Homestead Resort, located in rural Virginia, is one of the oldest and most prestigious golf destinations in the country. It offers two award-winning courses, as well as all of the amenities expected at a world-class luxury resort. The two golf courses at the resort are challenging and consistently make lists of the best courses in the country.The team of instructors at John Hughes Golf has thoroughly enjoyed the experience of teaching on site at Omni Homestead Resort through the summer, and their students have greatly benefited from the expertise that each instructor brings to the coaching process. With professional playing experience and many years spent teaching both amateurs and aspiring tour golfers, these teachers are well equipped to help golfers of all types hone their skills.Golf students can book sessions in a range of formats to best fit their schedule and preferences. Couples can work with an instructor for a few hours, or they can book a multi-day golf school for a comprehensive overhaul of their skills. One-on-one golf coaching sessions are ideal for students who want to focus on one specific area of the game, and sessions for small groups are available as well. Church groups, large families, and corporate retreats are all ideal settings for group instruction, creating an experience to remember in a beautiful, historic setting.Golfers who live closer to Florida can book golf schools year-round at John Hughes Golf near Orlando, with in-person sessions conducted at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. As fall progresses and the weather in many parts of the country becomes less conducive to golf, central Florida is a popular destination for golfers, and a golf school at John Hughes Golf is a great addition to a vacation or a side trip during business travel.Students who would like to book one of the remaining dates at Omni Homestead Resort, inquire about golf schools near Orlando, or set up a virtual golf coaching session online with one of the expert instructors at John Hughes Golf can do so through the organization’s website

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