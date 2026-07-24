Keystone Restoration Group Surpasses 80 Five-Star Google Reviews in Utah

The Keystone Restoration Group team in Bluffdale, Utah Keystone Restoration Group

Bluffdale restoration company reaches milestone with a 5.0 Google rating while serving 23 cities across four Utah counties with 24/7 emergency response

Water damage doubles by the day, which is why we stage crews to be on-site within 45 minutes anywhere in Salt Lake and Utah Counties” — Seth Saxton, Founder, Keystone Restoration Group

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keystone Restoration Group, a locally owned water damage restoration company headquartered in Bluffdale, Utah, has surpassed 80 five-star Google reviews while maintaining a perfect 5.0 rating — a milestone the company attributes to its 45-minute emergency response commitment across Salt Lake and Utah Counties and its practice of handling insurance claims directly for homeowners.Keystone Restoration Group provides 24/7 water damage restoration, flooded basement cleanup, sewage cleanup, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage cleanup, and full reconstruction across Salt Lake County, Utah County, Wasatch County, and Davis County — 23 cities in total. Every emergency call is answered by a real person, day or night, and crews dispatch from the company's Bluffdale headquarters."Water damage doubles by the day, which is why we stage crews to be on-site within 45 minutes anywhere in Salt Lake and Utah Counties," said Seth Saxton, founder of Keystone Restoration Group. "The reviews mean a lot to us because every one of them started as someone's worst day. Our job is to answer the phone, show up fast, and stay accountable until the house is whole again."The company is IICRC Certified (WRT) and performs all work to IICRC S500 industry standards. Unlike restoration companies that hand the rebuild to a second contractor, Keystone handles the entire process — water extraction, structural drying, demolition where needed, and complete reconstruction including drywall, flooring, and paint — under one roof.Keystone also bills homeowners' insurance companies directly. The company documents every loss with photographs and moisture logs, writes estimates in Xactimate — the platform insurance adjusters use — and communicates proactively with carriers. For covered claims, homeowners typically pay only their policy deductible.Homeowners can read customer reviews and learn more at keystonerestorationpro.com. Media resources are available at keystonerestorationpro.com/press About Keystone Restoration GroupKeystone Restoration Group LLC is a locally owned, IICRC-certified restoration company headquartered at 955 W 14730 S #604, Bluffdale, UT 84065, founded by Seth Saxton. The company provides 24/7 water damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire and smoke damage restoration, and full reconstruction across Salt Lake, Utah, Wasatch, and Davis Counties, with 45-minute emergency response across Salt Lake and Utah Counties. Keystone bills insurance carriers directly and holds IICRC Registration #70229519. The 24/7 emergency line, answered by a real person, is (801) 948-2501. Learn more at https://keystonerestorationpro.com

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