Wang Yi Meets with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman

On July 22, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister and President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Khalilur Rahman in Manila.

Wang Yi said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid a successful official visit to China last month. The leaders of the two countries jointly announced the decision to build a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era, which provides new strategic guidance and maps out a new blueprint for bilateral relations. As a trusted good neighbor and good friend of Bangladesh, China will continue to support the Bangladeshi government in its governance work as always. China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to deliver on the consensus reached by the two leaders, enhance strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, steadily advance efforts to build a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Wang Yi congratulated Khalilur Rahman on his successful election as President of the 81st Session of the UNGA. He noted that the world is fraught with chaos and the United Nations faces severe challenges. China will give full support to you in your work and firmly uphold the status and role of the United Nations. Implementation of the Agenda for Sustainable Development has fallen far behind schedule. The international community should place development issues at the center of the international agenda and launch post-2030 development cooperation planning. China supports advancing UN reform in the right direction. It put forward proposals on United Nations reform at the High-level Meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance held in May this year, and looks forward to working with the President of the UNGA to push for their implementation and unlock the potential of the United Nations.

Khalilur Rahman thanked China for supporting his campaign for President of the UNGA. He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China achieved great success and garnered positive feedback from all sectors in Bangladesh. China has always been a valued and trusted partner for Bangladesh and occupies an important place in Bangladesh’s foreign policy. Bangladesh firmly adheres to the one-China principle. Bangladesh stands ready to work with China to fully deliver on the outcomes of this visit, advance cooperation including the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor, and jointly build a Bangladesh-China community with a shared future in the new era. Bangladesh supports the four major global initiatives proposed by China and is ready to strengthen coordination with China, leverage the role of the United Nations and safeguard multilateralism.