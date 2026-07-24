Wang Yi Meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira

On July 22, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Manila.

Wang Yi noted that under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, China and Brazil have made positive progress in jointly building a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet. The two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership has always been at the forefront of the world, and it is necessary for both sides to maintain strategic communication, strengthen strategic coordination and deepen strategic cooperation. Brazil is an emerging economy with global influence and a representative force of the Global South. China is pleased to see Brazil playing a greater role in international affairs and appreciates Brazil’s efforts in speaking up for justice and upholding fairness for developing countries. China will continue to support Brazil in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and believes that Brazil will, as always, respect and support China in upholding its core interests. China is ready to work with Brazil to implement the important common understandings reached by the two presidents, strengthen cooperation in such fields as aerospace, connectivity and artificial intelligence, and provide a greater boost to the development of both countries. China welcomes Brazil to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, so as to uphold common interests and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the new round of scientific and technological revolution.

Mauro Vieira stated that the leaders of Brazil and China have maintained close communication and built a high degree of mutual trust, jointly steering bilateral relations to a high level. Exchanges at all levels between Brazil and China have been frequent, and bilateral trade volume reached another record high last year. Brazil looks forward to working with China to further deepen cooperation in such fields as finance and trade, and strengthen coordination on multilateral platforms including the United Nations and BRICS. Brazil is very pleased to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization initiated by China and looks forward to taking this as an opportunity to advance cooperation on scientific and technological innovation.