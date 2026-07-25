Airway Management Devices Market Analysis Highlights Growth To $3.77 Billion By 2030 At 8.2% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Airway Management Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The airway management devices sector has witnessed significant progress recently, reflecting an increasing need for effective respiratory support tools in medical settings. With ongoing medical advancements and a growing number of surgeries, this market is poised for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, prominent regional players, and future trends shaping this vital healthcare segment.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Airway Management Devices Market

The airway management devices market has experienced solid growth over the past years. It is projected to increase from $2.61 billion in 2025 to $2.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This past growth can be largely attributed to the limited availability of advanced airway devices, widespread reliance on conventional endotracheal tubes and laryngeal mask airways, a rise in surgical and anesthesia procedures, heightened awareness about airway management, and increasing development of hospital and critical care infrastructure.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $3.78 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.2%. Factors driving this forecast include innovations in video and fiberoptic laryngoscopes, growth in homecare and portable airway devices, heightened demand for emergency and critical care services, stricter regulatory compliance and safety standards, and the integration of smart monitoring and connected healthcare systems. Key emerging trends include wider adoption of advanced laryngoscopes, increased preference for portable and home-based devices, expansion in emergency and critical care applications, stronger emphasis on patient safety to reduce airway complications, and the rise of training and simulation-based airway management education.

Understanding the Role of Airway Management Devices

Airway management devices encompass a range of medical tools and techniques designed to maintain or restore a secure and reliable airway for ventilation and oxygenation. These devices are essential in preventing or relieving airway obstruction, ensuring the effective exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and the atmosphere.

View the full airway management devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airway-management-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Primary Factors Driving Market Expansion

One of the main growth drivers of the airway management devices market is the rise in the number of surgical procedures performed worldwide. Surgeries usually require anesthesia and breathing support, making airway management devices critical to maintaining an open airway and protecting the lungs from aspiration of fluids or secretions. For example, in June 2024, data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) showed a 3.4% increase in total surgical and non-surgical procedures in 2023, reaching 34.9 million. Among these, liposuction remained the most common surgical intervention, with over 2.2 million procedures, followed by breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. This upward trend in surgeries is a key contributor to the growth of the airway management devices market.

Regional Market Leadership in Airway Management Devices

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global airway management devices market. Western Europe ranked second in terms of market size. The market report encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on regional market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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