Park Hotel Vitznau and Campus Hotel Hertenstein: Crafting a Sustainable Future Through Refined Luxury Experiences

Park Hotel Vitznau Campus Hotel Hertenstein Lake Lucerne

Park Hotel Vitznau and Campus Hotel Hertenstein have been awarded their inaugural Green Globe certification.

Surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of Switzerland, we feel a deep responsibility to protect what makes this destination so special.” — Thomas Gmür, Business Development & Quality Manager at both hotels.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Hotel Vitznau and Campus Hotel Hertenstein have been awarded their inaugural Green Globe certification . Overlooking the majestic Lake Lucerne in Switzerland, the two Hospitality Visions Lake Lucerne AG (HVLL) properties exceed customer expectations and offer exclusivity, natural charm, and flexibility. Behind the century-old walls of Park Hotel Vitznau, guests are enchanted with exceptional luxury of a very special kind. While at sister property, Campus Hotel Hertenstein, the hotel has been an idyllic space for over 150 years where one can think, enjoy, and simply linger. Touched by the beauty of nature, a truly beautiful and unique atmosphere has been created on the shores of the lake.Thomas Gmür, Business Development & Quality Manager at both hotels said, “We are truly delighted that we have achieved our first Green Globe certification. Surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of Switzerland, we feel a deep responsibility to protect what makes this destination so special. We believe that small steps and continuous commitment can lead to meaningful change - an approach that guides our daily actions. Our mission is to offer refined luxury experiences while actively contributing to a sustainable future.”Across both properties, a comprehensive sustainability program entitled Visions of Sustainability is in place. It sets clear targets for energy efficiency, waste reduction, and the protection of local ecosystems.Sustainable EnergyWater serves as a natural energy source that significantly reduces energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Both hotels use an innovative heating and cooling system powered by water extracted from Lake Lucerne. In addition, Campus Hotel Hertenstein already operates photovoltaic systems, generating renewable solar energy that covers a substantial portion of in-house electricity demand. At Park Hotel Vitznau the installation of photovoltaic systems is also planned, further strengthening the transition towards sustainable energy sources by optimizing use of lake water and solar power.Biodiversity Protection – A Private ForestAs part of the Pühringer Foundation Group’s broader commitment to responsible environmental stewardship, a 25,000-square-metre private forest contributes to the protection of biodiversity and the stabilization of local ecosystems. The forest provides a valuable habitat for regional flora and fauna and is managed in harmony with natural cycles. Through sustainable forestry and limited intervention, native habitats are preserved, while important natural functions such as water regulation, air purification and soil conservation are maintained. In this way, the forest complements the sustainability measures of Park Hotel Vitznau and Campus Hotel Hertenstein and reflects a holistic understanding of environmental responsibility.Vision of Sustainability Holistic StrategyGuided by its Visions of Sustainability mission, both Park Hotel Vitznau and Campus Hotel Hertenstein aim to create a future where exceptional hospitality, ecological responsibility, and social engagement are in harmony.To bring this vision to life, the sustainability strategy focuses on three key pillars:• Circular Thinking – Integrating circular economy principles into all operations to avoid waste, conserve resources, and promote sustainable value creation.• Transparent Impact – Ensuring reliable, measurable data is recorded in hotel operations, and openly communicating each hotel’s sustainability performance to guests, partners, and the public to build trust and awareness within and outside the properties.• Empowering People – Encouraging employee participation in green initiatives, developing environmental awareness and a sense of responsibility in staff members, and fostering a hotel culture of co-creation and a shared commitment to a sustainable future for generations to come.Over 100 employees have already participated in sustainability training programs, embedding these principles into daily operations and ensuring that the hotels’ vision is translated into practical action.ContactThomas GmürBusiness Development & Quality ManagerHospitality Visions Lake Lucerne AGSeestrasse 186354 VitznauSwitzerlandE: sustainability@hvll.chM:+41 41 399 60 60Hospitality Visions Lake Lucerne AG | Part of Pühringer Foundation Group (PFG)Palais Coburg/ Park Hotel Vitznau/ Campus Hotel Hertenstein

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