Eros Innovation and RunnTV Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Eros Universe FAST Channels for Global Distribution

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation, a global Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with RunnTV, one of India's fastest-growing independent FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms, to launch and globally distribute a slate of Eros Universe FAST channels.As part of the collaboration, Eros Innovation will introduce two FAST channels, Eros Universe Bollywood Cinema and Eros Universe Entertainment, designed to bring its catalogue of Bollywood films and premium entertainment content to audiences worldwide. The channels will be powered by RunnTV's FAST technology infrastructure and distributed across a wide network of connected TV platforms, smart TV OEMs and OTT ecosystems.The channels draw on a catalogue of over 11,000 films spanning Bollywood blockbusters and regional cinema. This partnership represents a key milestone in Eros Innovation's global digital distribution strategy, enabling the company to expand its international reach and tap into the rapidly growing FAST and connected TV ecosystem.“FAST is redefining how audiences consume premium content, and this partnership marks an important step in our journey to make Eros' rich content library more accessible to viewers worldwide, creating dedicated destinations for high-quality Indian entertainment,” said Kumar Ahuja, Group Chief Operating Officer, Eros Innovation. “We also plan to expand our FAST channel portfolio in the coming months as we continue to scale globally.”Through the partnership, Eros Innovation will leverage RunnTV's end-to-end FAST capabilities, including channel creation, playout, monetisation and analytics, ensuring seamless deployment and scalable distribution across international markets.“We are excited to collaborate with Eros and support their expansion into the FAST ecosystem,” said Manish Sinha, Founder and CEO, RunnTV. “Eros' iconic content library, combined with our technology and distribution capabilities, will enable the creation of compelling, high-quality FAST channels for global audiences. This partnership strengthens our commitment to helping content owners unlock new revenue streams and reach through FAST.”This collaboration further strengthens the FAST ecosystem by bringing premium content to a wider connected TV audience, while creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged viewers through brand-safe, data-driven advertising.As the FAST landscape continues to evolve, ad-supported streaming is emerging as a key growth driver for premium content distribution, audience expansion and sustainable monetisation.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across the United Kingdom, India and the Middle East. The Company is building trusted AI infrastructure for governments, enterprises and consumers through proprietary foundation models, multimodal AI platforms, Digital Public Infrastructure and intelligent applications spanning culture, education, healthcare and the creator economy.At the core of the platform is the Eros Large Cultural Model (LCM) family, including Eros LCM-Vision, Eros LCVM-Voice and Eros LCMM-Music, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Unlike conventional large language models trained primarily on publicly available internet data, the Eros models are built on a proprietary corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens, derived from more than 11,000 films, 100,000 characters, music, dialogue, mythology and cultural knowledge accumulated over four decades. The corpus has been independently valued at US$1.7 billion by OxValue.AI, a University of Oxford spin-out.The Eros AI platform powers a portfolio of businesses including Eros Universe, Eros Brahmand, Eros AI Vidya, Eros Music World, Eros Wellness, Eros Experiences and sovereign AI solutions for governments and enterprises. Built on a common AI infrastructure stack, these platforms enable the creation, protection, monetisation and responsible deployment of cultural and domain-specific intelligence at scale.Eros Innovation's mission is to become the world's trusted Cultural Intelligence Infrastructure, building sovereign, ethical AI systems that preserve, enhance and responsibly commercialise culture while advancing innovation across education, healthcare, tourism, media, digital identity and strategic national infrastructure.About RunnTVRunnTV is a FAST and connected TV platform focused on enabling content owners, broadcasters and studios to launch, distribute and monetise FAST channels at scale. Through its technology platform and global distribution partnerships across smart TV OEMs, OTT platforms and connected TV ecosystems, RunnTV delivers premium streaming experiences while unlocking new monetisation opportunities. RunnTV offers end-to-end FAST solutions including channel creation, playout, ad monetisation, analytics and global distribution.

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