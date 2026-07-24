Narconon UK Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of its international Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Programme

Narconon United Kingdom's supporters, present and former staff and graduates of Narconon UK gathered to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the addiction treatment programme. One of Narconon United Kingdom's Drug Education lecturers then concluded the event by going over the charity's effective drug education lecture that he has now given to schools and colleges throughout the UK and in South Africa.

West Sussex: 21 June 2026, Narconon United Kingdom's supporters and graduates gathered to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the addiction treatment programme.

The session for Year 9 delivered by the Narconon lecturer was hugely valued by pupils and as a teacher, it was clear to see how engaged our students were...” — Local Teacher

EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Grinstead, West Sussex: On 21st June 2026, Narconon United Kingdom's supporters, present and former staff and graduates of Narconon UK gathered at Saint Hill Manor, East Grinstead - the historic home of humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who developed the effective rehabilitation technology used by the charity - to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the addiction treatment programme. Speakers included the Executive Director of Narconon UK who highlighted the extent of the UK's drug problem and the trail of disaster, crime, accidents and death that drugs cause. She spoke of the obvious need for effective drug rehabilitation and drug prevention, through education, in the UK. To further make her point, she quoted L. Ron Hubbard who said:"The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."Another staff member of Narconon who recently returned from the Narconon International Training Centre in Arrowhead, Oklahoma, then explained what the Narconon programme is and why it is so effective. He detailed every step of the programme, including the sauna detoxification step which is unique to Narconon. A recent independent study on the effectiveness of the Narconon Programme found that 88% of those completing it no longer had a desire to use drugs.Well known graduates of the programme whose lives Narconon saved include Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley, former Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham and legendary rock pianist Nicky Hopkins who said, on completing the programme in 1979:“I began using drugs in 1968. For a while, it seemed that I had found the magic key to life. Over the years, however, my life and my music became increasingly damaged. I tried a few times to clean up, but with no success. Then I heard about and entered the Narconon Program. I am now completely free of the desire to take drugs. I wanted help, and Narconon gave it. It's fast, it's thorough, and it works!”One of Narconon UK's Drug Education lecturers then concluded the event by going over the charity's effective drug education lecture that he has now given to schools and colleges throughout the UK and in South Africa. Since 2000, he alone has given over 1,000 lectures, reaching nearly half a million students. "I will use what I have learnt to not take drugs," is a typical response to the talk from students, and here's a response from a teacher:"The session for Year 9 delivered by the Narconon lecturer was hugely valued by pupils and as a teacher, it was clear to see how engaged our students were in his words, science and experience. It is one thing for teachers to try to steer students into making the right choices in life but to have a guest speaker who has the life experience themselves, it makes such a difference in what students take away - as evidenced in their feedback on the day where they were truly grateful for Robert coming in to visit. His subsequent positive messaging about achieving highs in life through different methods again comes from his place of experience and students listened to every word he said. It was a truly valuable experience for them."About Narconon: In 1966, William Benitez, an inmate at the Arizona State Penitentiary, was given a book written by L. Ron Hubbard which helped him overcome his heroin addiction. To tell him how helpful his book had been to him, Benitez wrote to Mr Hubbard who responded with material he had been working on to help those addicted to drugs become drug free, with instructions on how they are to be used by other inmates at the Penitentiary. And so Narconon was born and has now grown to a network of 31 residential rehabilitation centres around the world. In the UK, the Narconon centre is located in Heathfield, East Sussex.For more information, please contact Narconon UK on:+44 1435 512460 or admissions@narcononuk.orgGrange Court, Maynard's Green, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 0DJ

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