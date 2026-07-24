Oman ratifies the 1960 Convention against Discrimination in Education
On 2 June 2026, Oman deposited with the Director-General its instrument of ratification of the Convention against Discrimination in Education (Paris, 14 December 1960).
In accordance with the terms of its Article 14, the aforementioned Convention will enter into force with respect to Oman three months after the date of the deposit of its instrument, that is to say on 2 September 2026.
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