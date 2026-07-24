Blog post: Learning through movement: Physical education and lifelong learning in European learning cities

News Made Júnior Miranda, Professor of Physical Education at the State University of Goiás (UEG), Brazil, reflects on his experience as a visiting researcher at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) in January 2026. Drawing on his work with UIL’s UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) team, he explains how physical education, sport and urban spaces can support lifelong learning across the lifespan.

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