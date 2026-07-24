Children's Novel Redeeming Rhubarb Earns Reading With Your Kids Certified Great Read Designation

Redeeming Rhubarb the Reading With Your Kids Certified Great Read designation

Powerful middle-grade adventure recognized for inspiring compassion, courage, forgiveness, and meaningful family conversations

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning children's literacy advocate Reading With Your Kids has named Redeeming Rhubarb , written by Bob Richley , a Certified Great Read (CGR), recognizing the novel's ability to entertain young readers while encouraging families to discuss kindness, prejudice, redemption, and the power of compassion.Presented by the internationally recognized Reading With Your Kids Podcast, the Certified Great Read designation is awarded to books that demonstrate outstanding storytelling while helping families grow closer through reading together.Set against the backdrop of Colorado's historic 2013 floods, Redeeming Rhubarb follows an unforgettable cast of animal characters whose journey explores difficult but important themes including forgiveness, courage, empathy, and judging others by their character rather than appearances.In its review, Reading With Your Kids praised the novel as:"A powerful adventure that reminds us the bravest hearts choose compassion over prejudice."The review also noted:"Redeeming Rhubarb proves that understanding begins when we're willing to see beyond first impressions."Host Jed Doherty (Jedlie) said the novel stands out because it offers much more than an entertaining story."The best children's books create conversations that continue long after the final page. Redeeming Rhubarb gives families an opportunity to talk about kindness, forgiveness, courage, and choosing compassion over fear. Those are exactly the kinds of conversations we hope to inspire through Reading With Your Kids."For author Bob Richley, receiving the Certified Great Read designation represents recognition of the book's mission to encourage understanding and hope while entertaining young readers with an exciting adventure."I wrote Redeeming Rhubarb to remind readers that every individual deserves to be judged by their actions rather than by assumptions or prejudice," said Richley. "I'm honored that Reading With Your Kids recognized both the story and the conversations it can inspire within families."The Reading With Your Kids Podcast reaches families throughout the world and has featured more than 2,400 episodes celebrating literacy, family connection, and outstanding children's literature. Past guests include LeVar Burton, Kate DiCamillo, Jerry Spinelli, Ziggy Marley, Angela Santomero, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Dr. Kathryn D. Sullivan, and hundreds of award-winning authors, educators, and literacy advocates.About Redeeming RhubarbRedeeming Rhubarb is a middle-grade novel that combines exciting adventure with timeless lessons about prejudice, redemption, family, courage, and hope. Through memorable animal characters and an emotionally engaging story, the novel encourages readers to discover the transformative power of kindness and understanding.About Bob RichleyBob Richley is the author of Redeeming Rhubarb, a middle-grade novel that inspires readers to look beyond appearances, embrace compassion, and discover the healing power of forgiveness. Through engaging storytelling and memorable characters, Richley creates stories that encourage thoughtful conversations between children and the adults who read with them.About Reading With Your KidsThe Reading With Your Kids Podcast is one of the world's leading family literacy podcasts, with more than 2,400 episodes dedicated to helping families grow closer through reading. Hosted by Jed Doherty (Jedlie), the show has been recognized as one of the top Kids & Family podcasts and celebrates books that entertain, educate, and strengthen family relationships.

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