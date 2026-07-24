Complete Street Improvements to Begin Along Oakland Mills Road in Columbia

Signs will be posted to alert motorists and residents of the construction and flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone, as temporary lane closures in the project area can be expected during construction hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

While the County and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, drivers are reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Please slow down and don’t follow too closely when traveling through a work zone. Remember, work zone safety is in your hands.

The County’s Complete Streets policy strives to ensure that Howard County is a place where individuals of all backgrounds, ages and abilities can live and travel freely, safely and comfortably whether by foot, bicycle, public transportation or automobile. The policy was adopted by the County in 2019 and new design guidance in the Complete Streets Design Manual was approved in 2022. To learn more about Complete Streets, visit the Office of Transportation’s “Complete Streets Implementation” webpage or contact Transportation at 410-313-4312 or email transportation@howardcountymd.gov for questions.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project J-4207, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.