Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Delivers Nearly $24 million to Improve Family Travel at Dallas Love Field Airport

Thursday, July 23, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has invested $23.7 million into Dallas Love Field Airport to enhance the travel experience for families.

"This administration is focused on making travel happier and more convenient for American families. The Golden Age of Travel includes a Family First agenda," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "We’re making airports inviting spaces for parents and children to relax and recharge prior to boarding."

Money from this grant will be used to reconstruct passenger boarding bridges making it easier for families with small children to board and deplane safely.

"The FAA is moving quickly to get these investments out the door and into airports nationwide," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. "These projects will help create a more welcoming and accessible travel experience for families while demonstrating our commitment to improving America’s airports at record speed."

The grant is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG).

In December 2025, Secretary Duffy encouraged airports across the nation to present projects to the FAA that support more family-friendly resources at airports.

In May 2026, the Department invested $970 million into 133 grants to airports in 45 states for family-friendly improvements through the same program.

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.