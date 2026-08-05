Bryan J. Ovalles Launches Project Legacy 2035 to Advance Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Education

The PLI Founder outlines a long-term vision focused on leadership development, entrepreneurship, education and expanding opportunity across the United States.

Leadership is measured not by the size of the organization you build, but by the number of leaders you help create.” — Bryan J. Ovalles

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ## Bryan Ovalles Unveils a Long-Term Vision to Build One of the Largest Leadership and Financial Distribution Ecosystems Serving the Hispanic Community in the United States**Founder of PLI outlines a mission focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, education, and expanding access to financial protection while developing the next generation of business leaders.** Bryan J. Ovalles , Founder & CEO of **PLI (Leon Partners Insurance & Financial Corp.)**, announced the continued expansion of a long-term leadership initiative designed to strengthen entrepreneurship, leadership development, and access to financial education for Hispanic communities across the United States.Since founding PLI in 2019, Ovalles has led the growth of the organization into a national network operating across multiple states, with a mission centered on developing leaders, creating business opportunities, and helping families access insurance and financial protection solutions through licensed professionals.Beyond business growth, Ovalles has positioned leadership development as a central pillar of the organization's culture. Through educational initiatives, conferences, leadership training, and mentoring programs, he has focused on helping individuals build sustainable careers while developing organizations capable of creating long-term economic impact."Business should create more than revenue," said Bryan Ovalles. "It should create leaders, strengthen families, and leave communities better than we found them. Our purpose has always been bigger than the products we offer."This philosophy has shaped the organization's emphasis on leadership, professional development, and community impact. It also serves as the foundation for Ovalles' broader vision known as **Project Legacy 2035**, a long-term initiative focused on building enduring institutions, educational platforms, intellectual property, and leadership frameworks that extend beyond the financial services industry.Among the initiatives supporting this vision are:* Continued expansion of PLI across the United States.* Leadership development programs for entrepreneurs and business professionals.* Educational initiatives through LPI Academy.* Ongoing development of technology and business infrastructure under VIA Holding Inc.* Expansion of public education through speaking engagements, executive content, and future publications.Ovalles is also the author of the upcoming leadership book **Mucho Más Que Dinero**, which explores the idea that lasting success is measured not only by financial achievement but also by the lives impacted through leadership, service, and personal growth.As artificial intelligence and digital platforms continue reshaping how business leaders are discovered and evaluated, Ovalles believes organizations must invest not only in technology but also in credibility, education, and authentic leadership."Trust has become one of the world's most valuable currencies," Ovalles added. "Organizations that invest in people, principles, and long-term value creation will be the ones that endure."Looking ahead, the organization remains focused on expanding its national presence while supporting its long-term mission of helping create opportunities for entrepreneurs and increasing access to financial education and protection for underserved communities.### About Bryan J. OvallesBryan J. Ovalles is an entrepreneur, business executive, author, and international speaker. He is the Founder & CEO of PLI (Leon Partners Insurance & Financial Corp.), Founder of LPI Academy, and Founder & Chairman of VIA Holding Inc. His work focuses on leadership development, entrepreneurship, business growth, and expanding access to financial education and insurance solutions across the United States.### About PLIPLI (Leon Partners Insurance & Financial Corp.) is a U.S.-based financial services distribution organization focused on leadership development, insurance solutions, and entrepreneurial opportunity. Through its growing network of licensed professionals, the company works to expand access to financial protection while developing leaders committed to serving their communities.**Media Contact**Corporate CommunicationsPLI (Leon Partners Insurance & Financial Corp.)Email: communications@plifirm.comWebsite: https://plifirm.com

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