iQIBLA Launches Back-to-School Exclusive promotion : Warm gifts Supporting Students' Faith and Safe Growth

iQIBLA Back to school special offer -Warm gifts for students iQibla Aman A2 - The first faith gift for children Faith Assistant on the Child's Path to Growth The third generation Muslim smart watch The third generation smart Zikr Ring

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the brand iQIBLA, which focuses on faith-based smart tech products, officially launched its exclusive back-to-school promotion. With value-packed sets and diverse product combinations, it aims to provide students with growth tools that combine warmth in faith, safety,education, and a tech-savvy feel, helping them start the new school year with confidence and a fresh attitude.

This back-to-school promotion from iQIBLA targets families' school supply needs, precisely integrating core products like kids' smart wearables, adult smart watches, and unique smart rings. Layered discount plans are offered to meet both single-item and full-set needs, providing cost-effective choices for different families. The promotion runs from July 21 to August 6 and is available exclusively online.

To perfectly match family purchasing scenarios, iQIBLA carefully designed three exclusive promotional sets, with progressively better discounts. The complete set offers the best value, covering daily parent-child use, safety protection, and spiritual support. The promotion policies are clearly outlined, and the perks are generous:

Package A is a single-item choice—customers can enjoy 10% off when buying a kids' smart watch alone. This watch is designed with school scenarios in mind, combining ease of use and precise safety features, making it essential for children’s daily school and outdoor activities while helping reduce family costs with its friendly discount.

Package B is a parent-child combo: buy a kids' smart watch and an adult smart watch together and get a 20% discount. This dual-watch setup suits parent-child interaction: the kids’ watch ensures outing safety, while the adult watch meets parents’ daily commute and exercise tracking needs. With one set, both parents and children benefit, maximizing practicality and value.

Package C is the best-value set and the brand’s top recommendation. Customers can get a kids' smart watch, an adult smart watch, and any smart Zikr ring as a complete set with up to 30% off. The smart Zikr ring, a signature faith-themed product, combines spiritual companionship with exquisite craftsmanship. Paired with the two smart watches, it perfectly blends tech protection, everyday usability, and faith cultivation, giving children safety and spiritual enrichment for the new school term.

iQIBLA has always focused on the smart wearable niche, adhering to the integration of faith, safety, education and technology. Moving beyond single-function products, it aims to provide Muslim families with tech products that are both warm and practical. Its kids' smart wearables emphasize school safety and youth development, optimizing design and ensuring high quality, adapting to modern school life while preserving the essence of faith, making it a trusted brand for families each school year.

The back-to-school exclusive promotion will officially end on August 6. Families who want to grab some deals can shop through iQIBLA's official online channels to secure awesome benefits for the new semester.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.