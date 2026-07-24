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AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests South Carolina Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Fugitive Apprehension Unit has arrested a South Carolina fugitive wanted for Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Detectives with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina contacted agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit for assistance in locating 44-year-old Zebediah Rupert Rising, who investigators believed was living in the Baton Rouge area. Rising was wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on a charge of Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Third Degree.

On July 22, 2026, agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office apprehended Rising at the Woodspring Suites located at 8382 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from Spartanburg County, South Carolina, and is currently awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

The arrest was the result of a joint effort involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

No bond has been set.


*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests South Carolina Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Conduct with a Minor

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