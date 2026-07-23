Wisconsin Lottery Launches New Limited Edition Packers Scratch Tickets and a Packers Fast Play Ticket

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Lottery and the Green Bay Packers are teaming up again to launch the 2026 limited edition Packers scratch tickets and for the first time ever, a Packers Fast Play Lotto ticket. Each ticket offers a wide range of instant cash prizes and an opportunity to enter non-winning tickets into a Bonus Drawing for a chance to win four season tickets for the 2027-28 season or 195 other prizes. The Packers $2 Fast Play Lotto ticket will be available starting July 19, 2026. The $1 Go Packers, $5 Green & Gold Crossword, and the $10 Packers scratch tickets will go on sale on July 24.

A longtime favorite of Wisconsin Lottery players, the Packers scratch tickets offer top prizes of $700 ($1 Go Packers), $50,000 ($5 Green & Gold Crossword), and $75,000 ($10 Packers). The Packers $2 Fast Play Lotto ticket features instant cash prizes and a chance to win 20% of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot, which starts at $10,000 and grows with every Fast Play Lotto ticket sale until someone wins it.

In addition to instant cash prizes, players can participate in the Bonus Drawing by mailing in $5 worth of non-winning Packers Fast Play Lotto or scratch tickets. The grand prize winner of the Bonus Drawing will receive four Club Seat season tickets to all Green Bay Packers home games, at Lambeau Field, for the 2027-2028 season, and other prizes.

To enter this year's Bonus Drawing, players should follow the instructions on the Packers tickets and be sure to mail their non-winning tickets to:

Packers Drawing

PO Box 8915

Madison, WI 53708-8915

Additional details on the Bonus Drawing can be found within the Wisconsin Lottery Packers brochure, available at all retailers, or on wilottery.com. All Bonus Drawing entries must be received through the U.S. Mail by Wednesday, February 24, 2027. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 5, 2027.

"We love working with the Packers," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "This partnership brings together two organizations that love winning and want to provide the best entertainment value to people in Wisconsin."

Bonus Drawing prizes include:

GRAND PRIZE – Club Seat Season Tickets Prize Package

• Four (4) Club Seat tickets for one (1) season (2027-2028) to all Green Bay Packers regular season home games played at Lambeau Field.

• Two (2) parking passes for each home game during the season.

• Four (4) pre-game field passes for one (1) game during the season.

• Post-season home game ticket allotments for the season.

• One (1) three thousand dollar ($3,000) Club Level food and beverage voucher for the season.

• Two (2) hotel rooms for two (2) nights (1 weekend) at a Green Bay area hotel.

• One (1) behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field for four (4) people.

• One (1) three thousand dollar ($3,000) MasterCard® gift card for weekend entertainment (spa, golf, etc.) for the winner.

• One (1) one thousand dollar ($1,000) Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card for the winner.

• One (1) Green Bay Packers helmet autographed by a current Packers player for the winner.

• One (1) Green Bay Packers swag bag for the winner.

Grand prize includes required federal and state withholding taxes. The total grand prize estimated value is $57,846.

MVP GAME DAY EXPERIENCE – 95 Winners of an MVP Game Day Experience Prize Package

• Two (2) game tickets to either the Festival Foods MVP Deck or Miller Lite Lounge for a 2027-2028 Packers regular season home game. Includes food.

• Two (2) pre-game field passes to participate in the American flag-holding ceremony.

• One (1) Green Bay Packers helmet autographed by a current Packers player for the winner.

The total estimated value for the MVP Game Day Experience package is $1,990 each.

GIFT CARD – 100 Winners of a Gift Card

• One (1) five hundred dollar ($500) Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card.

The total estimated value of each gift card is $500.

Packers Scratch Ticket and Packers Fast Play Prize Odds:

Scratch Games Prizes Odds

$1 Go Packers $700 1:480,000

$5 Green & Gold Crossword $50,000 1:480,000

$10 Packers $75,000 1:276,000

Fast Play Lotto Game Prize Odds

$2 Fast Play Packers 20% of Jackpot 1:240,000

The odds of winning the Bonus Drawing depend on the number of entries received. On average, the Wisconsin Lottery receives 71,000 entries per year for the Bonus Drawing.