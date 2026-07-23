Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services Celebrate UPLIFT Funding to Westport Development

SALISBURY, Md. (July 23, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today announced the Westport development in Salisbury has become Maryland’s latest UPLIFT community, receiving $900,000 for the complete overhaul of a block of vacant buildings to create a dozen new, affordable homes. Secretary Day also announced a new Maryland Mortgage Program product exclusively for UPLIFT properties will launch tomorrow for first-time homebuyers.

“Becoming an UPLIFT community is more than just creating affordable homes – it’s the next step in healing communities in Maryland like Westport that have historically been denied the opportunity for homeownership and generational wealth,” said Secretary Day. “These 12 homes represent change. When empty lots and buildings become homes once again, neighborhoods grow stronger, property values rise and families have the opportunity to build wealth.”

UPLIFT (Utilizing Progressive Lending Investments to Finance Transformation) provides critical gap financing to mission-aligned, not-for-profit, and for-profit developers to help increase property values and homeownership in disinvested neighborhoods. Through partnerships with qualified development teams, the program accelerates the pace of development, construction, and sale of quality affordable housing.

Homebuilder Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services will receive $900,000 to fill the gap between the cost to develop the properties and their sales prices, creating 12 new homes on Salisbury’s west side.

“Today is about celebrating the future of Westport and the families who will one day call this neighborhood home. Every renovated home represents an opportunity for someone to achieve the dream of homeownership, build wealth, and become part of a community,” said Cheryl Meadows, Executive Director of Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. “We are incredibly grateful to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and our many partners for believing in this vision. Together, we are preserving the neighborhood’s history while creating new opportunities for current and future residents to thrive. As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, this project reminds us that strong communities begin with a place to call home.”

The new Maryland Mortgage Program UPLIFT product will offer first-time homebuyers a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan with a competitive interest rate and 5% down payment assistance. The mortgage product is only available for properties that have been funded through the Department’s UPLIFT program.

For more information on the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s UPLIFT program, visit dhcd.maryland.gov.

More photos of the event can be found on DHCD’s Flickr page.