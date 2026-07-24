Governor Lamont Announces Safety and Security Upgrades for CTfastrak

State Launches New Security Measures, Infrastructure Upgrades, and Enhanced Enforcement To Improve Safety Across the Bus Rapid Transit System



(NEW BRITAIN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) Commissioner Ronnell A. Higgins, and New Britain Mayor Bobby Sanchez to announce a series of upgrades and improvements that will strengthen safety and security across the CTfastrak system.

Effective July 15, 2026, CTtransit launched a new private security contract that expands security coverage across CTfastrak and the CTtransit system. The contract provides two security officers on every shift, along with a rotating supervisor to strengthen oversight and improve reliability across the system.

CTDOT and CTtransit also announced plans to replace four enclosed waiting shelters at the Downtown New Britain, Sigourney, Parkville, and Flatbush stations with open glass wind breaks that improve visibility into waiting areas. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Additionally, CTtransit recently completed new lighting along the pedestrian walkway between the Downtown New Britain station and Columbus Boulevard to improve visibility and enhance safety for riders.

DESPP and the Connecticut State Police have expanded their partnership with CTtransit through increased enforcement, enhanced surveillance, and coordinated public safety initiatives across the CTfastrak corridor. Troop H and the Bureau of Special Investigations will increase high-visibility patrols, conduct targeted enforcement operations, utilize real-time camera access to improve response times, and continue analyzing incident trends to deploy resources where they are needed most.

The state is also working with DESPP and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney to establish procedures that will ban repeat offenders from CTtransit and CTfastrak property.

“Every rider deserves peace of mind when they step onto a bus or wait at a transit station,” Governor Lamont said. “We are making targeted investments to boost security and create a safer environment for the millions of people who rely on CTfastrak each year.”

“Improving safety for riders and bus operators requires strong partnerships and a willingness to take action,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont, the City of New Britain, and our law enforcement partners for their continued focus on improving safety across our transit system.”

“These improvements, combined with enhanced efforts by the Connecticut State Police, will serve as a strong deterrent to criminal activity and further improve the safety for all CTfastrak patrons,” Commissioner Higgins said.

“Today’s announcement shows what happens when government listens and follows through,” Mayor Bobby Sanchez said. “Residents, riders, and members of our business community raised serious concerns about safety at the downtown CTfastrak station, and my administration brought those concerns directly to Governor Lamont and his team. I thank Governor Lamont for listening, taking these concerns seriously, and acting decisively in making this investment to help keep our community safe. These improvements, supported by strong coordination among our state and local partners, will give everyone who lives, works, visits, or travels through Downtown New Britain greater confidence and peace of mind.”

These initiatives build on significant safety investments already in place, including two dedicated Connecticut State Troopers assigned to CTfastrak each day, a security operations center at the Downtown New Britain station with real-time monitoring, and direct camera access for Troop H dispatch to support faster incident response. DESPP and Connecticut State Police will continue expanding high visibility patrols, targeted enforcement operations, undercover initiatives, and data driven deployment strategies to enhance safety throughout the CTfastrak corridor.

CTtransit will also continue its Conn-Etiquette campaign to promote kindness, respect, and courtesy across the public transit system. The agency is also expanding fare enforcement efforts to improve compliance and accountability. In June, CTtransit inspected approximately 550 CTfastrak bus trips, engaged more than 4,200 passengers, and worked alongside Connecticut State Police to promote compliance through education and visible enforcement.

Since launching in 2015, CTfastrak has provided more than 40 million rides, including nearly 2.8 million rides in 2025, connecting communities across central Connecticut with reliable bus rapid transit service. In 2024, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy ranked CTfastrak as the best bus rapid transit system in the United States.

For more information about CTfastrak routes, stations, and services, visit www.cttransit.com/services/ctfastrak.