Joe Kaufman Receives Endorsements from Three Prominent Hispanic Leaders in Campaign for Congress

Antelmo Terrades, Joe Kaufman, Emily Kaufman, and Ambassador Dr. Luis Suárez Joe Kaufman and Iván Simonovis Joe Kaufman Speaks at OAS

National Security Leader Earns Support from Prominent Venezuelan, Cuban-American, and Mexican Voices for Freedom

There are moments when supporting a candidate is not merely a political choice — it is a matter of national security and moral clarity.” — Former Mexican Deputy Minister of Tourism Simón Levy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republican congressional candidate Joe Kaufman has received the endorsements of three respected leaders from across the Hispanic world: former Venezuelan political prisoner and security expert Iván Simonovis, Cuban American Ambassador and international human rights advocate Dr. Luis Suárez Hernández, and former Mexican Deputy Minister of Tourism Simón Levy.The endorsements recognize Kaufman's decades-long work in national security , counterterrorism, and the defense of freedom and democracy throughout the Americas."I am deeply honored to receive the support of these distinguished leaders," Kaufman said. "Each has dedicated his life to confronting tyranny, organized crime, and the forces that threaten freedom. Their confidence in my campaign means a great deal to me."Former Venezuelan political prisoner Iván Simonovis, one of the most influential voices in the Venezuelan community and a leading security expert, wrote:"Joe Kaufman will be a valuable ally in identifying and addressing the threats posed by criminal organizations operating throughout Latin America, while supporting the ongoing fight for freedom and democracy in Venezuela."Ambassador Dr. Luis Suárez Hernández stated:"Joe Kaufman is a steadfast defender of freedom and the principles that have made America strong. Joe recognizes the importance of addressing the threats posed by transnational organized crime and terrorist organizations that have undermined stability across Latin America and the Caribbean. Joe Kaufman will be a strong voice in Congress, committed to advancing policies that protect our communities, uphold American values, and help keep the United States and our hemisphere safe, prosperous, and strong."Former Mexican Deputy Minister of Tourism Simón Levy added:"There are moments when supporting a candidate is not merely a political choice — it is a matter of national security and moral clarity. I support Joe Kaufman for Congress because America needs leaders who understand national security, not politicians who improvise it. Joe is the congressional ally that President Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio's agenda needs: secure borders, peace through strength, support for Israel, and America First. South Florida needs Joe Kaufman in Congress."Kaufman said the endorsements carry special personal meaning because of his family's close ties to Latin America. He is married to Emily, a native of Peru who teaches Hebrew and Spanish in Boca Raton, and together they have extended family in both Cuba and Venezuela."As our thoughts and prayers are with the Venezuelan families affected by the recent earthquake, we are reminded that the struggles of our neighbors are not distant events," Kaufman said. "When tyranny, instability, organized crime, and humanitarian crises affect Latin America, they ultimately affect the United States as well. South Florida is home to vibrant Venezuelan, Cuban, and other Hispanic communities whose families continue to feel the consequences of authoritarian communist and socialist dictatorships."Kaufman noted that his commitment to freedom in the hemisphere extends back many years. In 2014, he and Emily participated in the 'Trip for Freedom,' joining more than 1,000 Venezuelan Americans in Washington, D.C., to advocate for democracy in Venezuela. During that trip, Kaufman addressed the crowd outside the Organization of American States (OAS), where he called for the imprisonment of Nicolás Maduro for his regime's human rights abuses."When elected to Congress, I will continue working with freedom-loving communities throughout the Americas to confront transnational criminal organizations, defend democratic allies, and support those fighting for liberty in Cuba, Venezuela, and every nation suffering under communist and socialist dictatorships," Kaufman said.Kaufman, a nationally recognized counter-terrorism expert , is running in Florida's 25th Congressional District. In 2024, as the Republican nominee against Democratic incumbent Jared Moskowitz, Kaufman's race was the closest congressional election in Florida.###El candidato republicano al Congreso, Joe Kaufman, ha recibido el respaldo de tres destacados líderes del mundo hispano: el ex preso político venezolano y experto en seguridad Iván Simonovis, el embajador cubano-estadounidense y defensor internacional de los derechos humanos Dr. Luis Suárez Hernández, y el ex subsecretario de Turismo de México, Simón Levy.Los respaldos reconocen las décadas de trabajo de Kaufman en seguridad nacional, contraterrorismo y defensa de la libertad y la democracia en el continente americano."Me siento profundamente honrado de recibir el apoyo de estos distinguidos líderes", afirmó Kaufman. "Cada uno ha dedicado su vida a enfrentar la tiranía, el crimen organizado y las fuerzas que amenazan la libertad."Iván Simonovis escribió:"Joe Kaufman será un aliado invaluable para identificar y enfrentar las amenazas que representan las organizaciones criminales en América Latina, mientras apoya la lucha por la libertad y la democracia en Venezuela."El embajador Dr. Luis Suárez Hernández declaró:"Joe Kaufman es un firme defensor de la libertad y de los principios que han hecho grande a Estados Unidos. Será una voz firme en el Congreso, comprometido con proteger nuestras comunidades, defender los valores estadounidenses y mantener seguro y fuerte a nuestro hemisferio."Simón Levy añadió:"Apoyo a Joe Kaufman para el Congreso porque Estados Unidos necesita líderes que entiendan la seguridad nacional. Joe es el aliado que necesitan el presidente Trump y el secretario Marco Rubio para impulsar fronteras seguras, paz mediante la fortaleza, apoyo a Israel y la agenda de Estados Unidos Primero."Kaufman señaló que estos respaldos tienen un significado especial debido a los vínculos de su familia con América Latina. Está casado con Emily, peruana de nacimiento y profesora de hebreo y español en Boca Ratón, y juntos tienen familiares en Cuba y Venezuela.Recordó además que en 2014 él y Emily participaron en el "Viaje por la Libertad", junto a más de 1,000 venezolano-estadounidenses en Washington, D.C., donde pidió ante la OEA el encarcelamiento de Nicolás Maduro por las violaciones de derechos humanos de su régimen."Cuando sea elegido al Congreso, seguiré trabajando con las comunidades amantes de la libertad para enfrentar a las organizaciones criminales transnacionales, defender a nuestros aliados democráticos y apoyar a quienes luchan por la libertad en Cuba, Venezuela y otras naciones sometidas a dictaduras comunistas y socialistas", concluyó Kaufman.Kaufman, reconocido experto nacional en contraterrorismo, compite por el Distrito 25 de Florida. En 2024, libró la contienda congresional más reñida de Florida.###

Venezuelan political prisoner Iván Simonovis endorses Joe Kaufman for Congress

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