New Report: Families in New Hampshire Have Had to Spend $4,400+ More Under Trump
New Report: Families in New Hampshire Have Had to Spend $4,400+ More Under Trump
The U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee – Minority — under the leadership of Senator Maggie Hassan — has released a new report that shows, on average, households across New Hampshire have had to spend $4,400+ more on goods and services under Donald Trump. This comes amid new reporting that under Kelly Ayotte, New Hampshire’s economy has been ranked as one of the top ten worst state economies in 2026, as hardworking Granite Staters face skyrocketing costs for health care, housing, and electricity bills.
Just how much more have Granite Staters spent under Donald Trump and Kelly Ayotte’s costly and chaotic agendas?
-
HOUSING: Just the other month, housing costs hit another record high under Kelly Ayotte: $576,000. Instead of addressing the state’s housing crisis, Ayotte slashed millions in funding for affordable housing initiatives. Meanwhile, since Trump took office, New Hampshire families have had to spend more than $1,000 on rent and mortgage payments.
-
ENERGY: In just the first six months of 2026, New Hampshire families are set to spend an estimated $194 more for electricity than they did in the first half of 2024. And there’s more sticker shock ahead: Granite Staters are set to see their electricity bills jump by upwards of $18 a month. Granite Staters have already seen their electricity bills increase by nearly 15% under Kelly Ayotte.
-
HEALTH CARE: Trump’s big, ugly bill has cost more than 13,000 Granite Staters their health care, and deductibles have surged to record highs, increasing by more than $1,000 on average. That’s on top of the estimated 20,000 Granite Staters who now have to pay upwards of $270 per month thanks to the new, excessive Medicaid premiums imposed by Kelly Ayotte. Ayotte also more than doubled prescription drug copays for Granite Staters.
“Granite Staters don’t need an economist to tell them the Trump-Ayotte economy is a disaster; they see it every time another bill lands on the kitchen table,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Families are paying thousands more to keep a roof over their heads, keep the lights on, and get the care they need under Donald Trump and Kelly Ayotte. Their disastrous agendas are making life harder and more expensive — and it’s going to cost Kelly and the NH GOP this fall.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.