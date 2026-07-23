New Report: Families in New Hampshire Have Had to Spend $4,400+ More Under Trump



The U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee – Minority — under the leadership of Senator Maggie Hassan — has released a new report that shows, on average, households across New Hampshire have had to spend $4,400+ more on goods and services under Donald Trump. This comes amid new reporting that under Kelly Ayotte, New Hampshire’s economy has been ranked as one of the top ten worst state economies in 2026, as hardworking Granite Staters face skyrocketing costs for health care, housing, and electricity bills.

Just how much more have Granite Staters spent under Donald Trump and Kelly Ayotte’s costly and chaotic agendas?

“Granite Staters don’t need an economist to tell them the Trump-Ayotte economy is a disaster; they see it every time another bill lands on the kitchen table,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Families are paying thousands more to keep a roof over their heads, keep the lights on, and get the care they need under Donald Trump and Kelly Ayotte. Their disastrous agendas are making life harder and more expensive — and it’s going to cost Kelly and the NH GOP this fall.”