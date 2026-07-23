Search for missing hiker in TRNP North Unit continues; North Dakota provides aviation support

BISMARCK, ND — Civil Air Patrol North Dakota Wing and North Dakota National Guard are supporting the mission to find Artoun Gostantian in the North Unit of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services Watch Center is coordinating requests for state aviation support to help locate the hiker missing since July 19.

The Civil Air Patrol launched one crew out of Dickinson July 22, concentrating on the area of the last known position based on information provided by the Civil Air Patrol cell phone forensics team and Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Civil Air Patrol is preparing to fly again today. The North Dakota National Guard is also supporting the mission today, July 23, flying a UH-72 Lakota with a Forward-Looking InfraRed (FLIR) camera.

State Emergency Communications Center has also attempted to ping his cell phone several times.

Artoun was driving a silver 2022 Toyota RAV4 that has been located at the North Unit.

If you have any information that could assist in this search, please contact the New Town Police Department via the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office at 701-628-2975.