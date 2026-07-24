Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Griffin Announce $2 Million for Hickey-Joyce Athletic Complex

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 23, 2026

Pictured in the first photo with Speaker Heastie at the Hickey-Joyce Athletic Complex is (from left to right): President of Rockville Centre Little League Peter Klugewicz, Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis Murray, Deputy Mayor Kathy Baxley, Assemblymember Judy Griffin and Trustee Katie Conlon.

Pictured in the second photo with Speaker Heastie at the Hickey-Joyce Athletic Complex is (from left to right): President of Rockville Centre Little League Peter Klugewicz and Assemblymember Judy Griffin.

Speaker Carl Heastie continued his annual statewide tour with Assemblywoman Judy Griffin yesterday, visiting Hickey Field in Village of Rockville Centre (RVC), the home of RVC Little League, and announcing $2 million toward the planned renovations of the athletic fields.

“Little league baseball and softball is a great community activity that not only allows local children to have fun and grow as athletes, but also teaches important lifelong skills like teamwork, discipline, and leadership,” said Speaker Heastie. “It was good to be at Hickey Field with Assemblywoman Griffin to learn about the proposed renovations that will keep these athletic fields inclusive and accessible for local kids in little league, especially those with disabilities.”

“Yesterday I had the honor of visiting Hickey Field in Rockville Centre with Speaker Heastie, the Majority Leader of the NYS Assembly. We got to do one of our favorite things, which is allocate funding for a dynamic project that benefits children and teens of all abilities, keeps them active, encourages healthy socialization and competition, and nurtures teamwork and sportsmanship. I am grateful to the Speaker for his support, leadership, and for visiting AD21 to make this special announcement & allocation happen.” said Assemblywoman Judy Griffin.

“We are incredibly grateful to Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblywoman Judy Griffin for securing this $2 million grant for the revitalization of Hickey and Joyce Fields. This investment reflects their commitment to our community and to providing the next generation with safe, high-quality spaces to play, compete, and grow. These improvements will have a lasting impact on our young athletes and families for many years to come, and we sincerely thank Speaker Heastie and Assemblywoman Griffin for their continued support for the Village of Rockville Centre,” said Francis X. Murray, Village of Rockville Centre Mayor

Together, Speaker Heastie and Assemblywoman Griffin visited the athletic fields at Hickey Field and announced $2 million in funding toward the planned renovations of the facilities. The current field has served the local community for decades, and hundreds of children participate in the RVC Little League program each year.

In 2012, RVC Little League began the “Challenger” League for children with special needs in RVC and neighboring communities. However, the fields have fallen into disrepair over time, becoming uneven and increasingly inaccessible for children with disabilities. The planned renovations include the installation of turf fields, which will make them safer and more accessible for all. The upgrades will also replace the nearly 50-year-old lighting at the facilities.