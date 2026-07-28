TelicX Names Schwelling Managing Director, Unveils A.D.A.M., AI Intelligence for Car Dealers

Platform pairs proprietary personality-calibrated coaching with a security architecture that isolates every rooftop’s data and removes identity out AI entirely

Software alone does not change a store; people executing a plan do.” — Brian Schwelling, Managing Director TelicX

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TelicX, an automotive technology company, today announced the appointment of Brian Schwelling as Managing Director and formally introduced its flagship product, A.D.A.M. (Adaptive Dealer Advisory Mind), an artificial

intelligence advisor purpose-built for franchise automotive dealerships. Schwelling brings three decades of retail automotive operations to the role. A third-generation car dealer, he took over his family’s operations in 1994 and went on to lead and

manage operations across as many as 22 rooftops, with senior roles spanning variable operations, finance, and dealership turnarounds, including ten years as an award-winning performance manager for a national inventory management system. A.D.A.M. is that operating experience rendered as software.

Who A.D.A.M. is

A.D.A.M. functions as a dealership’s always-available advisor. It connects to the data a store already generates, including sales, CRM and BDC activity, inventory, service, parts, and F&I, and answers plain-language questions with the store’s own verified numbers.

Every figure A.D.A.M. speaks is computed deterministically from dealership data; the AI supplies judgment and coaching, never arithmetic. When A.D.A.M. does not have a verified figure, it says so rather than guessing. The technology underneath is TelicX’s own, developed entirely in-house: a proprietary advisory engine that analyzes performance across departments, people, rooftops, and markets simultaneously, four decades of dealership operating doctrine rendered as software. That range is the point: in the same morning, A.D.A.M. can show a service advisor how to maximize the opportunities already sitting on that day’s schedule, while helping the dealer principal pressure-test the strategy and capital plan for the group’s next rooftop acquisition.

TelicX deliberately keeps the underlying methods proprietary; what it publishes instead are the commitments the engine is built to honor. The same proprietary foundation makes the coaching personal. A.D.A.M. learns who each user is and adapts how it communicates, so a veteran desk manager and a first-week BDC agent each get guidance calibrated to their own personality and communication style, and only ever with that person’s consent. The result is not one assistant shared by a store, but a

distinct working relationship with every person who logs in. “The industry is about to be flooded with AI that treats people as a cost to be eliminated. We built A.D.A.M. on the opposite conviction: the person is the asset, and the technology’s

job is to surface the truth about them. In one of our stores, a salesperson was about to be fired for lack of production. A.D.A.M. showed the store had been feeding that salesperson nothing but social media leads, that they held the second-highest close ratio in the store on those leads, and that they had not received a single qualified web lead in 25 days. Will that salesperson make it? I don’t know. But should they have been fired that day for lack of production? Absolutely not. That is what AI in this business should look like: it does not make the decision for you, it makes sure you are deciding on the truth,” said Brian Schwelling, Managing Director of TelicX.

Who E.V.E. is

Standing watch behind A.D.A.M. is E.V.E. (Eternal Vigilance Engine), TelicX’s autonomous monitoring system. E.V.E. continuously verifies that every dealership’s data feeds arrive on schedule, that every rooftop’s system is healthy, and that any anomaly is caught, named, and escalated before it can affect what a dealer sees. When a nightly report goes missing,

E.V.E. raises the alarm; when it arrives, she stands down on her own. Dealers get an

advisor they can trust because a second intelligence is auditing the first around the clock.

Security before it is asked TelicX built its security posture for an industry that handles consumer financial data every

day: One rooftop, one database. Every dealership’s data lives in its own isolated, encrypted database. No commingling, no shared tables, no cross-store leakage by construction. Customer identity never enters the AI. Consumer names, emails, and phone

numbers are envelope-encrypted and are not sent to the AI model, its transcripts, or its memory. A.D.A.M. discusses leads through opaque references; only authorized dealership users, under their own audited sessions, ever see the customer behind them.

Numbers come from code, not the model. All metrics are computed by deterministic software before the AI ever sees them, eliminating AI arithmetic errors by design. Independent oversight. E.V.E. monitors feed integrity, system health, and

access patterns continuously, with every sensitive access audited. Model-provider privacy. Under its AI provider’s commercial terms, TelicX customer data is never used to train AI models, and TelicX is completing a Zero Data Retention arrangement under which eligible AI requests are not retained by the provider after each request completes.

Performance Agents

TelicX also announced its plan to deploy Performance Agents, experienced retail-automotive professionals who work alongside dealership teams to put A.D.A.M.’s recommendations into practice, from daily coaching cadences to store-level growth plans.

The role is modeled on Schwelling’s own decade in the field. “Software alone does not change a store; people executing a plan do. Our Performance Agents are operators, not account reps. They sit with the dealer, take what A.D.A.M. surfaces, and turn it into appointments kept, deals saved, and managers coached. A.D.A.M. finds the opportunity, and the Performance Agent makes sure it gets captured,” said Schwelling.

From the field

“A.D.A.M. is one ecosystem that is effortlessly efficient. Time is priceless, and this system helps me reclaim more of it. It is a must-have that quickly pays for itself,” said Dustin Klimek, General Manager of Metro Nissan of Dallas, a TelicX beta dealer partner.

Availability

A.D.A.M. is currently in production with beta dealer partners and is available to franchise

dealerships in the United States, with Canadian market discussions underway. Pricing and

demonstration requests are available through TelicX.

About TelicX

TelicX builds intelligence infrastructure for retail automotive. Its founding thesis is that

blocked potential, in people and in stores, is freed through honest, non-coercive

intervention: surface the truth, let the person decide, develop in place. TelicX is led by

Managing Director Brian Schwelling and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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