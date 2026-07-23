Arkansas Gas Prices Surge to $3.79 as Trump Doubles Down on His Deadly and Unpopular War With Iran

According to AAA, the price of gas per gallon has risen by $0.24 in the last week in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK– With no end in sight to Donald Trump’s deadly and costly war of choice with Iran that has claimed the lives of 18 U.S. servicemembers, Arkansas families continue to pay more at the pump as gas prices skyrocket. Despite repeated promises from Republicans that gas prices will fall, Arkansas’s average gas prices have jumped to $3.79 — while the national average price is once again above $4.00.

A reminder: Since the outbreak of Trump’s unnecessary and unpopular war with Iran, Arkansas families have paid an average of $512 more in higher gas prices and $581,289,948 in total. Meanwhile, Pentagon officials admitted that Trump’s war has cost American taxpayers as much as $100 billion, and other estimates say $1,100 per household since it started.

In response, Arkansas Democratic Party Chair COL. Marcus Jones (RET.) released the following statement:

“Donald Trump has the power to end his deadly and costly war with Iran, which continues to claim the lives of U.S. servicemembers and send prices soaring — yet he chooses not to. As a result, Arkansas working families, the same families with sons and daughters serving in our Armed Forces, are forced to dip into their savings and stretch their budgets to afford the high prices at the pump and at the grocery store.

Our families are in desperate need of relief, but instead Trump would rather send them the bill for his endless war. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: While Trump doesn’t care about ending this war or lowering costs, Arkansas Democrats are doing everything in our power to make everyday life more affordable for working families.”

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