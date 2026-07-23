Over $4M in Sustainable Pest Management Grants Available to Support Projects that Reduce Pesticide Impacts on the Environment and Public Health

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: DPR opened its 2027 Sustainable Pest Management (SPM) Grants Program solicitation period today and will accept applications through September 1, 2026.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) opened its 2027 Sustainable Pest Management (SPM) Grants Program application period today. DPR is offering up to $4.9 million in grant funding to support projects that reduce pesticide impacts on public health and the environment.

The annual SPM Grants Program funds projects that advance SPM practices through integrated pest management (IPM) research, knowledge, tools, and outreach in agricultural, urban, and wildland settings.

“We are eager to see the SPM projects submitted this year that support the state’s goal of transitioning to safer, more sustainable pest management,” said DPR Director Karen Morrison. “We have been incredibly impressed by the high-quality work done by past recipients and know this year’s applicants will continue to help us meet the objectives outlined in the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap.”

“California remains committed to advancing science and innovation for alternative pest management practices,” said CalEPA Secretary Yana Garcia. “By supporting sustainable pest management projects, we are building a healthier environment for all Californians.”

The 2027 SPM Grants Program has identified several priority topic areas:

Alternatives for weed management

Alternatives for rodent management

Alternatives to fumigants

Projects that support the adoption of emerging technologies to further IPM/SPM

Projects that address emerging pests and prevention strategies

Alternatives to pesticides prioritized for mitigation or evaluation by DPR

DPR will accept applications through September 1, 2026. Applications must be submitted to SPMGrants@cdpr.ca.gov. The total funding amount is pending budget approval. Projects must have budgets between $100,000 and $1 million, and timelines up to three years (July 1, 2027 – June 30, 2030.)

DPR has launched a new interactive webpage highlighting the work of past SPM Grant recipients. The page features a statewide map of past grantees and project spotlights that show how communities and organizations are advancing both SPM and IPM across agricultural, urban, and wildland settings.

Several recent DPR grantees will present updates at the August 13 Pest Management Advisory Committee meeting:

Jo Ann Baumgartner, Wild Farm Alliance: “Sustainable Pest Management Training for Pest Control Practitioners”

Nancy Ibrahim, Esperanza Community Housing: “Healthy Homes in South Los Angeles”

Dong-Hwan Choe, University of California, Riverside: “Adoption, Alliance Formation, and Implementation of Low-Impact Integrated Pest Management for Urban Pest Ants”

Paul Rugman-Jones, University of California, Riverside: “Can the Sterile Insect Technique Provide an Alternative to Pesticides for Controlling the Spread of a Major Pest of Citrus, the Asian Citrus Psyllid, in California?”

To receive updates on DPR’s SPM Grants Program, sign up for our email list. For questions, please email the DPR Grants Program at SPMGrants@cdpr.ca.gov or schedule an appointment during DPR office hours.