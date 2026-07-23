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New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests Woman Wanted for Attempted First-Degree Murder

Las Cruces, NM – On June 17, 2026, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU), with assistance from the United States Marshals Service (USMS), safely apprehended a woman wanted on a warrant for Attempt to Commit a Felony (First-Degree Murder) in Las Cruces. Click to read more. 

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New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests Woman Wanted for Attempted First-Degree Murder

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