ECB reveals shortlisted designs for new banknotes and launches public survey

23 July 2026

ECB unveils ten shortlisted design proposals for next series of euro banknotes

Europeans invited to have their say in online survey open until 21 September

Governing Council expected to select one design proposal around the end of the year

The European Central Bank (ECB) today unveiled the shortlisted design proposals for the next series of euro banknotes and launched a public survey inviting people across Europe to provide their feedback. These design proposals are based on two different themes – “European culture” and “Rivers and birds” – and on the associated motifs chosen to illustrate them.

“Euro banknotes are more than a means of payment – they are one of the most tangible expressions of Europe,” said Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB. “Through designs that combine beauty and meaning, they will reinforce our shared identity.”

The shortlisted proposals are the outcome of a European Union-wide design contest. Over 1,200 applications were received from graphic designers, 25 of whom were invited to create design proposals for one or both themes. An independent jury composed of 21 experts in different fields, such as graphic design, communication, neuroscience and history, each nominated by a euro area central bank, then shortlisted ten design proposals.

Now, everyone in Europe is invited to have their say, following the decision of the ECB’s Governing Council to run an online survey on these ten design proposals. The public survey will remain open until 21 September 2026. A separate survey with the same questions will be conducted in parallel by an independent research company among a representative sample of euro area citizens.

The ECB will publish a report on the results of both surveys once the final design concept has been selected. The public’s feedback is a key element of the Eurosystem’s inclusive approach, ensuring that the views of citizens all over Europe are considered.

The Governing Council is expected to take the final decision on the new banknote design around the end of the year. It will base its decision on a combination of inputs, including the conclusions of the Design Contest Jury, a technical assessment and the results of the two surveys.

The selected design will then undergo further development and testing before going into production. Banknotes from the new series are expected to enter circulation in subsequent years. Euro banknotes from the previous series will retain their value and continue to circulate alongside the new series. This will be the first complete redesign of the euro banknotes since their issuance in 2002.

“The redesign of the euro banknotes is part of a long-term effort by the Eurosystem to ensure that cash remains a secure, efficient and relatable means of payment, preserving citizens’ access to public money and their freedom to choose how to pay,” said ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone.

Periodically issuing new series of banknotes makes it possible to take advantage of advances in technology to stay ahead of counterfeiting. The new banknotes will incorporate new and improved security features to improve ease of authentication and accessibility, also for visually impaired people.

The ECB is also aiming to reduce the environmental footprint of the banknotes by enhancing their durability and using more sustainable materials and production processes.

For images and videos of the shortlisted proposals, the selection process, and other visual material, see our dedicated page.

If you are a member of the public and have a query, please have a look at our FAQ before submitting a request via our webform.

For media queries, please contact Alessandro Speciale, tel.: +49 69 172 1670791; Benoit Deeg, +49 69 1344 95686.