Montgomery Attorney George R. Parker Assumes Office as Alabama State Bar President-Elect

POINT CLEAR, Ala. — Montgomery attorney George R. Parker assumed office as president-elect of the Alabama State Bar during the Grand Convocation, the closing event of the Bar’s 2026 Annual Meeting held July 15–18, 2026. Parker will serve alongside President Jana Russell Garner during the 2026–2027 Bar year and will become president in July 2027.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as president-elect of the Alabama State Bar,” Parker said. “This organization has been an important part of my professional life for 25 years, and I look forward to working with President Garner, our Bar leadership, and lawyers throughout Alabama during the year ahead.”

Parker’s service to the Alabama State Bar began early in his career through the Young Lawyers Section. He served as the section’s treasurer and vice president before becoming president in 2007–2008. He was also selected for Leadership Forum Class 3 in 2007 and has remained active in Leadership Forum alumni initiatives.

He has represented the 15th Judicial Circuit on the Board of Bar Commissioners. His committee service includes Finance and Audit, Insurance Benefits, Personnel, Member Benefits, Mandatory Continuing Legal Education, Character and Fitness, and the Disciplinary Board. He is the immediate past chair of the Alabama State Bar’s Litigation Section.

“The strength of the Alabama State Bar comes from the lawyers who give their time and experience to serve the profession,” Parker said. “I have been fortunate to work with dedicated members from across the state, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue that service in this new role.”

A lifelong Alabamian, Parker grew up in Montgomery and earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Auburn University in 1994. He received his law degree from The University of Alabama School of Law in 1998 and returned to Montgomery to begin his legal career.

Parker practiced with Ball, Ball, Matthews & Novak before joining Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in 2002. A member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group, his practice focuses on pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, product liability, mass tort, and class action matters. He also serves as firm counsel.

He has also devoted significant time to representing individuals and organizations on a pro bono basis. The Alabama Access to Justice Commission recognized him as a Pro Bono Exemplar.

Parker is a Fellow of the Alabama Law Foundation and the American Bar Foundation. He is AV Preeminent® rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by Alabama Super Lawyers, Mid-South Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America®. He will be the fourth attorney from Bradley to serve as president of the Alabama State Bar.

Parker and his wife, Jessi, are active members of Wesley Church in Montgomery. They have three daughters.

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Established in 1879, the Alabama State Bar is the official licensing and regulatory organization for lawyers in Alabama. The Bar serves the public and the legal profession by promoting ethical and competent practice, supporting the professional development of its members, and strengthening the administration of justice. Through education, resources, public service initiatives, and opportunities for professional engagement, the Alabama State Bar helps lawyers serve their clients, courts, and communities while advancing public understanding of and confidence in the law.

Media Contact:

Melissa Warnke, Director of Communications

Alabama State Bar

(334) 517-2218

melissa.warnke@alabar.org