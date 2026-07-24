Detroit to Host National Gathering on Leadership and Economic Justice at the Detroit Athletic Club July 29

The Detroit Athletic Club

The PuLSE Institute's Invite-Only National Civil Rights Leadership Dinner Will Convene Distinguished Leaders from Across America

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a pivotal moment in America's ongoing conversation about economic justice and the responsibilities of moral leadership, The PuLSE Institute, will convene its 2026 National Civil Rights Leadership Dinner on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at the Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit.Held under the theme, "The Promise of America: Advancing Justice. Expanding Opportunity. Sustaining Hope," the invite-only gathering has emerged as one of the nation's distinctive civic forums, bringing together leaders from business, government, philanthropy, higher education, labor, faith, and community organizations to examine the future of leadership and reaffirm the enduring promise of the American experiment.More than an awards dinner, the National Civil Rights Leadership Dinner has become an annual forum where distinguished leaders gather to explore the intersection of economic justice, civic responsibility, and moral leadership.Detroit is uniquely positioned to host that conversation.For generations, Detroit has stood at the crossroads of American industry, organized labor, entrepreneurship, innovation, civil rights, and economic transformation. It has experienced both extraordinary prosperity and profound economic hardship. Its history reflects both the promise and unfinished work of the American experiment, making Detroit one of the nation's most important cities from which to advance a broader conversation about economic justice, shared prosperity, and the responsibilities of leadership."Detroit has never simply reflected America's challenges. It has often anticipated them," said nationally acclaimed journalist and standard-bearer for economic justice Bankole Thompson, the Founder and Chairman of The PuLSE Institute. "If we are serious about renewing the American promise, Detroit must remain central to the national conversation about economic justice, democratic renewal, and courageous leadership. The PuLSE Institute was founded on the belief that the fight against poverty and inequality is not simply an economic issue, it is a moral imperative."The evening will be chaired by Gary Torgow, Chairman of Huntington National Bank, whose opening reflection, "The Moral Responsibility of Leadership," will establish the philosophical framework for the evening.Attorney Tina M. Patterson, a nationally recognized legal authority who is the President and General Counsel of The PuLSE Institute, will deliver the official welcome on behalf of the organization, reaffirming The Institute's commitment to bringing together leaders from diverse backgrounds to advance principled leadership, civic responsibility and the common good.As Founder and Chairman, Bankole Thompson will introduce each of the evening's honorees, highlighting their individual contributions to integrity, service, innovation, civic responsibility, and a commitment to strengthening the American experiment.This year's honorees include:Gary Torgow — Founder's Medal of Conscience and JusticeJames Vincent, former President of the Providence NAACP (Rhode Island) — Guardian of Democracy and Economic Justice AwardSarah Noet, entrepreneur and innovation leader from Seattle, Washington — Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Opportunity AwardRobert Weiner, former White House spokesman from Washington, D.C. — Conscience of Democracy AwardGwen Swanigan, civic leader and community activist from Benton Harbor, Michigan — Community Transformation AwardSamantha Woll (Posthumously), former President of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit — Bridge Builder AwardReflecting the growing national stature of the event, three of this year's honorees will travel from outside Michigan to receive their awards, underscoring The PuLSE Institute's expanding national reach and influence.A special tribute will honor Rev. Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr., one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s closest colleagues and a principal architect of the modern Civil Rights Movement. Through a commemorative video presentation from his appearance at The PuLSE Institute's 2025 National Civil Rights Leadership Dinner, guests will reflect on his enduring legacy of nonviolence, reconciliation, servant leadership, and human dignity.The evening will also feature special remarks from Jerry Norcia, Executive Chairman of DTE Energy and Chairman of The PuLSE Institute's 2025 National Civil Rights Leadership Dinner, who will introduce Gary Torgow before the presentation of The Institute's Founder's Medal of Conscience and Justice.Attorney Tina M. Patterson said the gathering reflects The PuLSE Institute's commitment to convening leaders from diverse sectors around shared civic purpose."Our mission is to bring together leaders who understand that lasting progress requires principled leadership, collaboration, and a commitment to expanding opportunity," Patterson said. "The National Civil Rights Leadership Dinner embodies that mission by celebrating individuals whose lives demonstrate that leadership is ultimately measured by service."Headquartered in Detroit, The PuLSE Institute has established itself as a nationally respected convener of conversations on economic justice, leadership, and public policy. Its distinguished speaker forums have featured prominent national and international leaders, including United States Bankruptcy Judge Mark A. Randon, former United Nations Under-Secretary-General Dr. Natalia Kanem, former U.S. Ambassador Anne Derse, Tricia Keith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other distinguished voices from business, government, diplomacy, academia, and public service.As The PuLSE Institute approaches its 10th anniversary in 2028, it continues to broaden its national footprint as a leading civic institution advancing economic justice, fostering courageous leadership and building cross-sector partnerships that expand opportunity for all.

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