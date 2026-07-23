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Drought, fires and fishing closures headline July 28 CPW sportspersons’ meeting

Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.

July 23, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Ongoing drought, wildfires, low river flows and voluntary fishing closures will headline the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region Sportspersons’ Roundtable Meeting on July 28.

The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the CPW Northwest Region Office, 711 Independent Ave. Attendees can participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Virtual attendees must register online before the event.

CPW staff members will provide critical updates on fishing closures, recent fire impacts and upcoming hunting seasons. Attendees can ask questions during an open discussion period led by roundtable members.

While CPW representatives will be present, agency officials emphasize that their role is to assist in answering questions outside of the presentation topics during the meeting. The agenda and topics discussed are determined by the NW Region Sportspersons' Roundtable members and input from the public.

Meeting Details
When: Tuesday., July 28 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Where: Grand Junction Regional Office (Hunter Education Building)
711 Independent Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81505
Hybrid Location: Zoom Webinar

For more information about the Sportsperson's Roundtable, visit the CPW website.
 

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Drought, fires and fishing closures headline July 28 CPW sportspersons’ meeting

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