Vega State Park closes to boating for the remainder of the 2026 boating season

July 23, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Vega State Park will close the Island boat ramp at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, to all trailered watercraft for the remainder of the 2026 boating season because of low water levels.

The gates at the boat ramps will be locked. However, anyone using hand-launched vessels with small outboard or trolling motors will still require an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection. ANS inspections will be available at the visitor center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hand-launched vessels, such as kayaks and paddleboards, will still be allowed. Visitors should expect extended response times for water rescues and recreate at their own risk.

"Life jackets save lives," Vega State Park Manager James Masek said. "Weather conditions can and do change fast in Colorado. For those planning to spend time on the water at the park, please remember that having a life jacket isn't enough — you need to wear it."

While the boat ramp is closed, park staff reminds the public that there is still plenty to do at Vega State Park. For more information, visit the park's website.



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