IAM Union International President Brian Bryant called on more working people to seek elected office during remarks at the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Convention, telling thousands of union members that working people must have a greater voice in the decisions that shape our lives.

Bryant highlighted the IAM Union’s growing investment in political engagement and member activism, urging union members to become leaders not only in their workplaces, but in their communities.

“That’s why the IAM is making a major investment in political engagement and member activism,” said Bryant. “We’re knocking doors. We’re making calls. We’re having conversations with our members. And we’re encouraging our own members to run for office. Because there is no better way to have a voice in the halls of power than to be that voice ourselves.”

Bryant also emphasized why union members are uniquely qualified to serve in public office.

“Who better understands working people than working people? Who better understands the benefits of a union contract than a union member? Who better understands the challenges facing our communities than the people living them every day?” sadi Bryant. “We need more workers in office. We need more union members making decisions. And we need more working-class voices at every level of government.”

Bryant then welcomed newly elected Texas State Sen. Taylor Rehmet, an IAM District 776 member and aircraft mechanic, to the stage, praising his historic election victory and what it represents for working people nationwide.

“Taylor Rehmet proved that working people belong everywhere decisions are made,” said Bryant. “From the union hall to the state capitol. From the shop floor to the senate floor. From the bargaining table to the halls of power.”

Watch IP Bryant’s full remarks at the AFT Convention.

The post IP Bryant at AFT Convention: Working People Belong in Public Office appeared first on IAM Union.

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