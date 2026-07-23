Heinrich Calls for GAO to Review DOI Wind Leasing Practices

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate and Natural Resources Committee, sent a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) Acting Comptroller General Orice Williams Brown calling for an investigation into the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) wind leasing and permitting practices, which have stalled wind energy projects since January 2025.

In the letter, Heinrich requests the GAO review DOI’s and other federal agencies’ wind leasing and permitting practices since January 2025.

“Since January 2025, wind energy projects have been stalled—in part due to a requirement to have Secretary Burgum’s review and approval of every renewable energy project on public lands,” the Senator wrote. “Additionally, DOI has issued stop work orders suspending construction of projects and agreed to pay potentially billions of dollars of taxpayer dollars to companies for lease cancellations.

The letter requests the GAO review how DOI and other agencies’ wind leasing and permitting practices have changed since President Trump took office, DOI’s plan for reviewing wind leasing and permitting practices, the status of current wind leases and projects undergoing the permitting process, the impact of DOI leasing and practices on wind energy projects and stakeholders, and the economic impact that stop work orders have.

“The Trump Administration has shown a strong willingness to go to any lengths to kill wind projects, including stretching the bounds of the law,” the Senator concluded. “It is imperative that Congress and the American people understand how DOI’s actions have crippled the development of wind energy in the country.”

Read the full letter here and below:

I write to request that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) conduct a comprehensive review of the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) wind leasing and permitting practices.

On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued a memorandum that prohibited Federal agencies from issuing new leases, permits, or approvals for offshore wind projects pending a review of federal wind leasing and permitting practices. The memorandum temporarily withdrew the entire U.S. Outer Continental Shelf from wind energy leasing and disposition, leaving the status of potential offshore wind projects in question.

The January 2025 Presidential memorandum also directed DOI and several other Federal agencies to suspend issuing all new permits, leases, and other authorizations needed to develop and operate wind energy projects, both onshore and offshore, “pending the completion of a comprehensive assessment and review of Federal wind leasing and permitting practices.” Since January 2025, wind energy projects have been stalled—in part due to a requirement to have Secretary Burgum’s review and approval of every renewable energy project on public lands. Additionally, DOI has issued stop work orders suspending construction of projects and agreed to pay potentially billions of dollars of taxpayer dollars to companies for lease cancellations.

The Trump Administration has shown a strong willingness to go to any lengths to kill wind projects, including stretching the bounds of the law. It is imperative that Congress and the American people understand how DOI’s actions have crippled the development of wind energy in the country. To inform the Committee’s oversight efforts, I request that GAO conduct a review and address the following questions:

How have DOI and other agencies’ wind leasing and permitting practices changed since January 2025?

What is DOI’s planned approach for reviewing onshore and offshore wind leasing and permitting practices and what is the status of its review?

What is the status of onshore and offshore wind leases awarded by DOI and projects undergoing the permitting process?