Governor Morrisey Highlights Progress as Flood Recovery Efforts Expand ...

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today highlighted continued progress in the State’s response to devastating flooding across north-central West Virginia as floodwaters recede and recovery operations expand.

“Roads are reopening, power is being restored, debris is being cleared, and damage assessments are getting underway,” said Governor Morrisey. “We will continue bringing every available state resource to bear until these communities are back on their feet.”

West Virginians are urged to visit the Disaster Survey on the West Virginia Emergency Management’s Division page to register property damage to be eligible for FEMA assistance, and check wv511.org for real-time updates on road closures and traffic conditions. Members of the public who wish to support relief and recovery efforts with financial contributions can call the dedicated West Virginia VOAD donation helpline at 304-553-0927.

Search and rescue operations are still underway as first responders continue working under difficult conditions. The West Virginia National Guard has flown nearly 40 hours in support of the response, conducted four water rescues, staged personnel and equipment at West Virginia Wesleyan College, and delivered fuel and additional equipment to support local emergency operations.

Statewide power outages have declined to roughly 6,100 customers. Public health teams are also supporting communities experiencing drinking water disruptions in Upshur, Lewis, and Barbour counties through bottled water distribution, infrastructure coordination, and vaccinations for responders.

More than 3,100 Division of Highways employees are using approximately 1,000 pieces of equipment to clear debris, inspect bridges, reopen roads, and restore access throughout the affected region. U.S. 19 in Harrison County has reopened, and additional secondary roads are becoming passable as conditions improve.

Volunteer organizations are also expanding recovery efforts. Shelter populations have declined enough for some locations to close, while remaining shelters continue serving displaced residents. West Virginia VOAD is coordinating meals, muck-out teams, cleanup kits, and donations from more than 80 organizations.

“West Virginians have once again shown what it means to take care of one another,” said Governor Morrisey. “First responders, volunteers, churches, businesses, and neighbors have stepped forward to help families they may have never met. That spirit will carry these communities through the difficult work ahead, and the State will stand beside them every step of the way.”

Governor Morrisey continues to urge residents to obey road closures, avoid flooded roadways, and use caution around debris and damaged infrastructure.