Innovera Convenes Climate and Community Resilience Roundtable During PNW Climate Week

Executive Director Libba Pinchot addresses participants during Innovera's Roundtable at PNW Climate Week

Discussion brings together cross-sector leaders to advance collaborative climate innovation

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovera, a nonprofit focused on advancing climate innovation and community resilience, hosted a session during Pacific Northwest Climate Week, convening leaders from business, government, academia, technology, energy, and the nonprofit sectors for its roundtable discussion, Building Resilience Together. The event explored how Innovera can help accelerate high-potential solutions for today's most pressing climate and infrastructure challenges. The event was held in-person at the Center for Philanthropy in Portland, Oregon.Innovera is built on the vision of co-founders Libba Pinchot, PhD, and Gifford Pinchot III, alongside Glenn Hallam, PhD, inaugural Chair of the Innovera Board of Directors. Their decades of leadership in innovation, sustainable business, and systems change define the organization's mission, rooted in a simple yet powerful idea: lasting change happens when people and institutions innovate together. Libba Pinchot is Executive Director, and Gifford Pinchot III serves as Senior Fellow.Following a series of targeted events and webinars, the roundtable marked Innovera's first public-facing event, convening cross-sector leaders to advance integrated, scalable solutions for climate resilience and community prosperity.“Our strategic convenings reinforce our belief that lasting solutions emerge when people and organizations share expertise, challenge conventional thinking, and work together toward common goals,” said Libba Pinchot, PhD, Executive Director. “At Innovera, we accelerate climate and community resilience by fostering collaborative agency, translating innovative ideas into meaningful local action with stacked benefits that can scale."In the months ahead, Innovera will focus on several key initiatives, including:- Community wildfire prevention- Agrivoltaics acceleration- Climate intrapreneuring- CIRCLE (Connected Infrastructure for Resilient Communities & Local Economies)As these initiatives develop, Innovera is establishing working groups, advisory councils, and collaborative partnerships that enable participants to help shape programs, share expertise, and accelerate innovation and implementation."This gathering marks the beginning of ongoing partnerships," said Stephanie Glazer, Managing Director of Innovera. "We look forward to expanding our community of collaborators and transforming shared ideas into meaningful action that strengthens community and climate resilience for generations to come."To support this next phase of growth, Innovera is also pleased to welcome Janine Summy and Marianna Grossman as Advisors, bringing deep expertise and strong networks across wildfire resilience, sustainable investment, and business leadership."The Board is committed to stewarding Innovera's continued growth and supporting the organization's long-term impact," said Glenn Hallam, PhD, Board Chair. "We are pleased to welcome Janine and Marianna as Advisors. Their experience and leadership will strengthen our ability to foster partnerships, accelerate innovation, and advance durable solutions that build climate and community resilience."Innovera Board of Directors and Key Leadership- Glenn Hallam, PhD, Board Chair- Sabrina Watkins, MBA, Board Director- Doug Hendren, MD, MBA, Board Director- Libba Pinchot, PhD, Executive Director- Stephanie Glazer, Managing Director- Gifford Pinchot III, Senior Fellow- Janine Summy, Advisor- Marianna Grossman, MBA, Advisor Discussion highlights and event photography are published on Innovera's website, along with upcoming events: www.innovera.groupAbout InnoveraInnovera is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating climate innovation and strengthening community and organizational resilience. By convening leaders across sectors and offering programs that empower innovators, Innovera advances scalable solutions for more resilient communities, sustainable infrastructure, and lasting environmental and economic value.

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