Idaho State Police Promotes Captain Mike Winans to Major

MERIDIAN, Idaho. The Idaho State Police (ISP) has promoted Captain Mike Winans to Major, where he will assume leadership of the agency’s Western Command.

In his new assignment, Major Winans will oversee agencywide Investigations, Executive Protection and Capitol Security, District 3 operations, and the Idaho State Police Forensic Services (ISPFS) system. As a member of ISP’s executive leadership team, he will help guide statewide operations, strategic initiatives, and organizational priorities while supporting ISP’s mission of protecting Idaho’s communities.

Major Winans began his law enforcement career in 1997 with the Blackfoot Police Department, where he served as a Field Training Officer and as a member of both the Bike Patrol and Special Response Team. During those early years, he developed a passion for criminal interdiction, long before it became the specialized discipline it is today.

He joined ISP in 2001 as a member of Advanced Training Class #24 and was assigned to District 5 in Pocatello. Throughout his ISP career, he has served numerous operational and leadership assignments, including Executive Protection, Drug Recognition Expert, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and District 3 Captain. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 283.

Since being promoted to Captain and assuming command of District 3 in 2024, Major Winans has led one of ISP’s busiest districts with sound judgment and a steadfast commitment to the employees and communities he serves.

“Major Winans has built his career by earning the trust of those around him through integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to serving others,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of the Idaho State Police. “He understands every aspect of our mission because he has lived it throughout his career. His experience, character, and ability to develop strong teams make him exceptionally well prepared to lead Western Command and help guide the future of this agency.”

Major Winans said he is honored by the opportunity to help lead the dedicated men and women of the Idaho State Police while continuing to serve the people of Idaho.

“I’ve been fortunate to learn from exceptional leaders throughout my career, and I look forward to building on that foundation while supporting our employees and continuing to provide the professional public safety services Idahoans expect from the Idaho State Police,” Winans said.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho