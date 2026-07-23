Fatal Crash on US93 South of Rogerson

TWIN FALLS COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a double-fatality semi crash that occurred, Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 4:39 am, southbound US93 at mile marker 14.3 in Twin Falls County.

A 33-year-old male of San Carlos, California, was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi truck southbound.

A 60-year-old-male of Sacramento, California, was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi truck northbound.

The 2021 Freightliner semi truck crossed the center line where it impacted the other Freightliner semi truck head-on.



The 60-year-old-male was wearing a seat belt. Both drivers succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Paramedics, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department.

This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho