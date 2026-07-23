Chairman Smith on House Floor: Removing Barriers Will Empower Disabled Americans to Achieve the Dignity of Work

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) delivered the following statement during debate in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act (H.R. 8884):

As prepared for delivery.

“I rise in support of H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act, introduced by our colleague from Georgia Representative Austin Scott.

“Many Americans that are living with disabilities want to enter the workforce and seek gainful employment. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of Americans who receive benefits under the Social Security Disability Insurance program have stated a desire to return to work. And yet, less than 1 percent leave the DI program each year for a job. That is a gigantic gap between the number of disabled Americans who want to work and the number who successfully return to work.

“The Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act seeks to shrink that gap by simply restoring the Social Security Administration’s authority to test drive solutions that can empower more of our fellow Americans to get back to work. Up until 2022, the SSA had such authority to run demonstration projects on improving work outcomes. With that authority expired and with so many disabled Americans still unable to successfully navigate the current program, we have to find a better way forward.

“In fact, some of the challenges cited for why so few DI beneficiaries successfully return to the workforce are confusing rules of the road for eligibility – that and a fear of overpayments and benefit cliffs.

“And just so we do not forget why we should be focused on this issue, at a hearing of the Ways and Means Social and Security and Work and Welfare Subcommittees in September, we heard from a witness, a former beneficiary, about how the work he found helped give his life ‘real purpose’ and a ‘different outlook.’ He was talking about the dignity of work, and that’s what this bill will help deliver.

“Representative Scott has been a long-time, tireless champion for Purple Heart veterans. Many of them wish to return to work but cannot afford the severe restrictions placed on their work status. I commend Mr. Scott for expanding his bill to allow the SSA’s demonstration authority for so many impacted individuals, including blind Americans. He has identified a common-sense solution and is fighting to see it come to pass – just as it did through the Ways and Means Committee with bipartisan support.

“I urge my colleagues to support this bill.”