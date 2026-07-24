Stevensburg Road to close for pipe repair in Culpeper County

CULPEPER – Beginning Sunday, July 26, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will close Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) between Route 684 (Bel Pre Road) and Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) for pipe repair. The road will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Tuesday morning, July 28.

A signed detour will be in effect during the overnight closures. Drivers heading north on Stevensburg Road will turn west on Greens Corner Road, then head north on Route 706 (Glen Ella Road), and east on Bel Pre Road.

Drivers heading south on Stevensburg Road will turn west on Bel Pre Road, south on Glen Ella Road, and then east on Greens Corner Road.

Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, crews will continue working nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone during those hours.

All work is weather permitting. Drivers should use caution near the work zone and be alert to flaggers at both the north and south closures.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.