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ICYMI: Ashley Moody Casts Her 10th Vote to Continue the War in Iran

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, Ashley Moody once again voted to continue the Iran War. This is her 10th vote in favor of prolonging the conflict, and it comes during a week where the total number of American servicemembers killed in the war reached 18

“Over and over again, Ashley Moody’s voted to rubber stamp the disastrous Iran War that’s already cost 18 American lives and jeopardizes many more every day,” said Faith Wilcox, Florida Democratic Party spokesperson. “Families are mourning, prices are skyrocketing, and Floridians have had enough of this senseless conflict.”

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ICYMI: Ashley Moody Casts Her 10th Vote to Continue the War in Iran

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