“Over and over again, Ashley Moody’s voted to rubber stamp the disastrous Iran War that’s already cost 18 American lives and jeopardizes many more every day,” said Faith Wilcox, Florida Democratic Party spokesperson. “Families are mourning, prices are skyrocketing, and Floridians have had enough of this senseless conflict.”
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ICYMI: Ashley Moody Casts Her 10th Vote to Continue the War in Iran
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