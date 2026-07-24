Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Royston Bacchus

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Royston Bacchus, who died on October 5, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn. After a thorough investigation, which included interviews with involved officers, review of footage from officers’ body-worn cameras (BWC) and forensic and ballistics evidence, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI determined that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions were justified under New York law.

At approximately 9:11 a.m. on October 5, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a violation of an order of protection at a residence on East 86th Street in Brooklyn. Upon arrival, officers encountered Mr. Bacchus exiting the building. The officers pursued Mr. Bacchus on foot to Coventry Road, where Mr. Bacchus stopped running. Mr. Bacchus was holding a gun, waving it from side to side. Officers repeatedly commanded Mr. Bacchus to drop the gun, and Mr. Bacchus said, “Shoot me,” while continuing to hold the gun in the direction of an officer. One officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Bacchus. Mr. Bacchus was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, officers were pursuing Mr. Bacchus on foot after receiving a 911 call reporting a violation of an order of protection. When officers instructed Mr. Bacchus to drop his gun, Mr. Bacchus did not comply. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force against Mr. Bacchus was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.