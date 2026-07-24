Conviction tossed in $1 million Bay Area COVID fraud case over juror bias

Atilla Colar in 2023 was convicted on 44 felony charges related to an alleged COVID benefit fraud scheme at a Bay Area parolee rehabilitation program.

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