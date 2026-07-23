Hobbs Administration Helps Secure $321 Million in Utility Bill Savings

Savings on electric, water, gas, sewer span urban and rural communities across all 15 counties

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that her administration helped save more than 3 million residential customers over $321 million on their utility bills over the last 3 years. Under Governor Hobbs’ leadership, Arizona’s Residential Utility Consumer Office (RUCO), which represents the interests of residential customers in rate case proceedings at the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), secured savings for Arizonans in rate cases that span all 15 counties in the state, including electric, water, natural gas, and wastewater rate cases. These savings are part of Governor Hobbs’ broader push to improve energy affordability, which also includes the launch of Power AZ to expand access to utility bill assistance to tens of thousands of working families across Arizona. Arizonans can check if they are income eligible and apply for relief through the AtoZ Portal. “This is a victory for the stability and security of Arizonans, from Bisbee to Casa Grande to Flagstaff,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “My administration is helping make life in our state more affordable. Under my leadership, the Arizona Residential Utility Consumer Office will continue to fight for working people to have reliable, affordable energy services that power our homes.” As rate cases move through the ACC’s judicial ratemaking process, RUCO represents the interests of all Arizona residential utility ratepayers, presenting evidence and providing testimony to ensure any potential rate increases are just, reasonable, and as affordable as possible. RUCO also engages with local communities to provide information about ongoing rate cases, hear about how projected cost increases impact households, and connect individuals with opportunities to engage in the ratemaking process. “Residential customers need a voice to represent them when a privately owned utility seeks to change their rates. Arizona's Residential Utility Consumer Office is that voice,” said RUCO Director Cynthia Zwick. “Our commitment at RUCO is, and always will be, to advocate for affordable utility rates and the tools, support, and resources struggling Arizonans need to pay their bills. Since 2023, the RUCO team’s work and advocacy in utility rate cases at the Arizona Corporation Commission have saved residential customers more than $321 million on their bills. Our goal is to ease the burden of residential customers as they manage their often-fragile personal budgets at a time of rapidly rising costs for food, gas, and medical care.”

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